Report: Deion Jones Traded to Browns from Falcons for 2024 Late-Round Pick Swap

The Atlanta Falcons are trading Pro Bowl linebacker Deion Jones to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for a 2024 late-round pick swap, according to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports.

The Falcons had been open to trading Jones "for quite a while," per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The Falcons placed Jones, who was on the physically unable to perform list during training camp, on injured reserve on Sept. 1 as he continued to recover from offseason shoulder surgery.

Jones has not played a game this season and was expected to play a backup linebacker role behind Rashaan Evans and Mykal Walker.

The Browns were in desperate need of some help at linebacker with injuries to Anthony Walker Jr., who was placed on season-ending injured reserve with a torn quad, and Chris Odom, who tore his ACL.

Jones had spent his entire seven-year career with the Falcons, which selected him in the second round of the 2016 NFL draft out of LSU. One of his best seasons with the franchise came in 2017 when he posted three interceptions, 10 pass breakups, one sack, 138 tackles and 10 tackles for a loss en route to a Pro Bowl selection.

In 85 career games with the Falcons he posted 11 interceptions, 44 pass breakups, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, 8.5 sacks, 652 tackles, 40 tackles for a loss and 20 quarterback hits.

Jones will become an unrestricted free agent in 2024 and is under contract next season for just under $12 million.