Boy Tackled by Security After Running onto Field During Falcons-Buccaneers Game

A child was tackled by Raymond James Stadium security after running onto the field during Sunday's game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons.

Rob Maaddi of The Associated Press spoke to the child's mother and police, who gave conflicting stories about the young boy's age. The mother said the child is 10 years old, while police said he is older than 10 but declined to give any further information.

Tampa Police Department spokesman Eddy Durkin said the boy was given a civil citation and will have to appear in court.

Fan-filmed security footage showed the child being tackled hard by a security officer as the Buccaneers lined up to attempt an extra point following a Leonard Fournette touchdown in the second quarter. The incident slightly delayed the attempt, but Ryan Succop hit the kick to cap off the first score of the Bucs' 21-15 victory.

This is the second time in less than a week a game was delayed due to a fan running onto the field. Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner tackled a protester who interrupted last Monday's game with the San Francisco 49ers in a moment that went viral.

This situation is far different given the fact there is a child involved, but thankfully no injuries have been reported.