    NFL Twitter Slams Controversial Penalty Against Falcons in Loss to Tom Brady, Bucs

    Erin WalshOctober 9, 2022

    TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 09: Grady Jarrett #97 of the Atlanta Falcons sacks Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the fourth quarter of the game at Raymond James Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
    Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

    Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Atlanta Falcons 21-15 on Sunday to improve to 3-2 on the season, but not without a little controversy.

    On a 3rd-and-5 late in the fourth quarter, Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett was flagged for roughing the passer after taking down Brady. The controversial call extended the drive for the Buccaneers, giving them an automatic first down.

    Field Yates @FieldYates

    This may be the WORST roughing the passer penalty I’ve ever seen. Embarrassingly bad call. The Falcons got screwed. <br><br>(🎥: <a href="https://twitter.com/TrainIsland?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TrainIsland</a>)<a href="https://t.co/KdvC0mi2KJ">pic.twitter.com/KdvC0mi2KJ</a>

    After the game, The Athletic's Greg Auman (h/t Falcons reporter Tori McElhaney) asked referee Jerome Boger for clarification on why Jarrett was flagged for roughing the passer.

    "What I had was the defender grabbed the quarterback while he was still in the pocket, and unnecessarily throwing him to the ground," Boger responded. "That is what I was making my decision based upon."

    Even with Boger's explanation, fans on Twitter continued to slam the call, with some saying it's bad for the game:

    Cody Sanders @CoachSanders_

    Absolutely bad for the game <a href="https://t.co/JbuoK11mFj">https://t.co/JbuoK11mFj</a>

    Katelyn Brower @KatelynBrower_

    This is what we like to call a “sack” <a href="https://t.co/VYxlGAQ3vl">https://t.co/VYxlGAQ3vl</a>

    Leo @LeoReyes2283

    Even Gisele thought that was a clean sack <a href="https://t.co/YqC6zjkt46">https://t.co/YqC6zjkt46</a>

    James @James_fry5

    If you play Tom Brady. You already know it’s 1v2. Hard to beat a team and the refs in the same game. <a href="https://t.co/u7Hf3HDQzv">https://t.co/u7Hf3HDQzv</a>

    Jay’sPlays💥 @JaysPlays12

    Worst call this season.. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFL</a> <a href="https://t.co/wXuBr9Li40">https://t.co/wXuBr9Li40</a>

    Matthew Smith🪐 @SmithTheLdgend

    Not roughing the passer. They have literally nerfed hitting the QB. Love Tommy and everyone (not just him) has been getting these bad calls, but this wasn’t a good call. <a href="https://t.co/FhvFhBug4e">https://t.co/FhvFhBug4e</a>

    Chuck Davis @OrngFur

    WORST CALL OF THE YEAR <a href="https://t.co/BVnteZN56E">https://t.co/BVnteZN56E</a>

    Haiti Baby @HaitiZzz

    Very bad call and that rule needs to changed cost the <a href="https://twitter.com/AtlantaFalcons?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AtlantaFalcons</a> the game! <a href="https://t.co/ALbzOCvSWL">https://t.co/ALbzOCvSWL</a>

    c. @_JustcallmeC

    ABSOLUTE. HORRIBLE. CALL. <a href="https://t.co/ndLmFb4Oi8">https://t.co/ndLmFb4Oi8</a>

    April Showers ⛈🌪💫 @moonlitefire

    Trash call <a href="https://t.co/vojIKSm3at">https://t.co/vojIKSm3at</a>

    Josh Keimig @FatMinisterGuy

    Embarrassing. Garbage. Awful. If that's roughing the passer, cancel football forever. It's a joke. <a href="https://t.co/prMXXlbu38">https://t.co/prMXXlbu38</a>

    Brady was asked about the call after the game, and he responded: "I don't throw the flags."

    Of course, the call went in Tampa Bay's favor, but you have to wonder if Brady actually thought the tackle was worthy of roughing the passer.

    Had the Buccaneers lost Sunday's game, they would have fallen to 2-3 on the season. Instead, they are first in the NFC South heading into next weekend's game against the struggling Pittsburgh Steelers.

