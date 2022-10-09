NFL Twitter Slams Controversial Penalty Against Falcons in Loss to Tom Brady, Bucs

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Atlanta Falcons 21-15 on Sunday to improve to 3-2 on the season, but not without a little controversy.

On a 3rd-and-5 late in the fourth quarter, Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett was flagged for roughing the passer after taking down Brady. The controversial call extended the drive for the Buccaneers, giving them an automatic first down.

After the game, The Athletic's Greg Auman (h/t Falcons reporter Tori McElhaney) asked referee Jerome Boger for clarification on why Jarrett was flagged for roughing the passer.

"What I had was the defender grabbed the quarterback while he was still in the pocket, and unnecessarily throwing him to the ground," Boger responded. "That is what I was making my decision based upon."

Even with Boger's explanation, fans on Twitter continued to slam the call, with some saying it's bad for the game:

Brady was asked about the call after the game, and he responded: "I don't throw the flags."

Of course, the call went in Tampa Bay's favor, but you have to wonder if Brady actually thought the tackle was worthy of roughing the passer.

Had the Buccaneers lost Sunday's game, they would have fallen to 2-3 on the season. Instead, they are first in the NFC South heading into next weekend's game against the struggling Pittsburgh Steelers.