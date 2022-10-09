Steelers' Mike Tomlin Will 'Absolutely' Consider Lineup, Staff Changes amid 1-4 Start

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers dropped to 1-4 with a 38-3 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, and head coach Mike Tomlin is considering making changes beyond swapping in Kenny Pickett for Mitchell Trubisky.

"Absolutely," Tomlin told reporters when asked if he'll consider changes to the starting lineup and coaching staff. "When you play like this ... everyone understands what happened today was not cool."

The Steelers have not won a game since Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals in overtime, which they won 23-20.

Since then, they have been beaten by the New England Patriots, Cleveland Browns, New York Jets and now the Bills. Sunday's game was perhaps a new low for the Black and Gold, who failed to score a single touchdown.

Pickett, Pittsburgh's 2022 first-round pick, got the call in favor of a struggling Trubisky entering Week 5. He completed 34 of 52 passes for 327 yards and an interception. George Pickens, also a rookie, was the team's best receiver with six catches for 83 yards.

Despite not scoring a touchdown, Pittsburgh's passing offense was far better than its rushing offense as running backs Jaylen Warren and Najee Harris combined for just 44 yards on 16 carries.

If one thing is clear entering Week 6, it's that the Steelers need to make some changes on offense, whether that be firing offensive coordinator Matt Canada, making other personnel changes or altering the starting lineup.

While Canada has received plenty of criticism this year, the offense isn't fully to blame, though.

The Pittsburgh defense was abysmal against the Bills, allowing Josh Allen to throw for 424 yards and four touchdowns. Running backs Devin Singletary, James Cook and Zack Moss also combined for 80 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Following Sunday's loss, many were quick to blame Tomlin for his squad being unprepared. If the Steelers continue to look unprepared moving forward, it's worth questioning if the longtime head coach will be on the hot seat.

The Steelers have problems on both sides of the ball, and those issues need to be worked out very quickly as the team's upcoming schedule won't get any easier with matchups against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles on tap over the next three weeks.