Patriots' Damien Harris Out vs. Lions with Injury; Rhamondre Stevenson Replaces

The New England Patriots have ruled out running back Damien Harris after he suffered a hamstring injury in Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions.

Harris had four carries for 11 yards before coming out of the game.

The injury leaves Rhamondre Stevenson with a bigger role in the backfield after he split carries with Harris during the first four games of the year.

Rookie Pierre Strong Jr. is the only other running back on the roster, although he was a healthy inactive for Sunday's game.

Harris entered the day as the Patriots' leading rusher, totaling 246 rushing yards and three touchdowns while averaging 4.6 yards per carry. He also had seven catches for 29 yards during his first four games.

The 25-year-old is coming off a breakout 2021 season where he totaled 15 rushing touchdowns, tied for second in the NFL behind Jonathan Taylor. Harris also had 929 rushing yards with 132 receiving yards in 15 games.

Injuries have still slowed down the former Alabama player, with hamstring issues costing him games in both 2021 and 2019.

The limited depth at the position creates an even bigger concern for the Patriots, especially after losing Ty Montgomery to a knee injury and James White to retirement. Strong could see a significant role going forward if the latest injury causes Harris to miss more time.