PFT: Playing Surface for Giants vs. Packers Called 'BAD' Despite Passing Inspection

Vincent Mignott/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

The New York Giants defeated the Green Bay Packers in Sunday's game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but there were reportedly some concerns about the playing surface before kickoff.

According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, there were some "deep dips" along the seams of the artificial turf. The source told Florio it was a "BAD surface."

While that may have been the case, the field did pass the joint NFL-NFLPA pregame inspection even though the NFL Players Association acknowledged the "seam along the numbers that was the concern."

Florio explained the game may have been canceled if the field did not pass inspection and was unable to be fixed, but that apparently wasn't the case. This was the second straight game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after the Minnesota Vikings defeated the New Orleans Saints in Week 4.

Sunday marked the end of the NFL's slate of games at the stadium this year, as the Denver Broncos will face the Jacksonville Jaguars in Wembley in the next London contest.

As for Sunday's game, the Giants made a dramatic comeback and outscored the Packers 17-2 in the second half. Aaron Rodgers threw two touchdown passes in the first half but struggled after intermission as Green Bay fell to 3-2.

The Giants improved to 4-1 and continue to be one of the bigger surprises in the early going.