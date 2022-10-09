NFL Fans Troll Aaron Rodgers After Packers Lose to Daniel Jones, Giants in London

AP Photo/Alastair Grant

The New York Giants earned a 27-22 upset over the Green Bay Packers in London, England after some up-and-down play from Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers had two chances to tie the game in the closing minutes but couldn't get his team into the end zone.

Fans were brutal in mocking the four-time MVP.

Rodgers looked good early, leading the Packers to a 20-10 halftime lead while throwing two touchdown passes in the first half.

The Giants made it tougher after halftime, however, forcing punts on each of the first two second-half drives. It gave New York's offense the opportunity to take the lead with just over six minutes left in the fourth quarter.

Green Bay only scored two points in the second half and the defense couldn't bail out the offense, leading to the Packers' second loss of the year.

Rodgers and the Packers will try to get back on track when they return to Lambeau Field in Week 6 against the New York Jets.