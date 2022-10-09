X

    NFL Fans Troll Aaron Rodgers After Packers Lose to Daniel Jones, Giants in London

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVOctober 9, 2022

    Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) passes the ball during the first quarter of an NFL game between the New York Giants and the Green Bay Packers at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
    AP Photo/Alastair Grant

    The New York Giants earned a 27-22 upset over the Green Bay Packers in London, England after some up-and-down play from Aaron Rodgers.

    Rodgers had two chances to tie the game in the closing minutes but couldn't get his team into the end zone.

    Fans were brutal in mocking the four-time MVP.

    3putt @3putt14

    You can say what you want… Aaron Rodgers and the Packers are way overrated <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/greenbaypackers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#greenbaypackers</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AaronRodgers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AaronRodgers</a>

    Rob Schiff WKBT @robschiff316

    Aaron Rodgers played like absolute garbage in the second half. Can’t wait to see the Packers fanboys try to rationalize it this week

    Alex Underwood @Awoody_515

    Where were you when Aaron Rodgers blew a 17-3 lead in London?

    Your Friend Jimbo @YFJimbo

    Aaron Rodgers is DONE. Retire midseason and give up!!! LETS GO NYG!!!!!!!!!!! Ahhhhhhhhhhhh

    🎙Texan Talkin’ Podcast 💫 @TexanTalkin

    Aaron Rodgers about to fire everybody. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GBvsNYG?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GBvsNYG</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLLondon?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLLondon</a>

    Narek @narekkalikian2

    Aaron Rodgers playing against 3rd and 4th string CBs: <a href="https://t.co/kN8aCZde4V">pic.twitter.com/kN8aCZde4V</a>

    DJ LOONEY @djlooneygoham

    Aaron Rodgers Wit The Double Choke smh

    AJ Fernandez @AJ__7

    Aaron Rodgers is Baker Mayfield without Adams

    Jon Washburn @DeanOfMortgages

    Aaron Rodgers sure picked a bad time to turn into Baker Mayfield lol

    Richard Aaronson @richard835074

    Who is Aaron Rodgers going to blame for this loss ?

    Dell @RDellBurns

    I was told Aaron Rodgers was great. I was told a lie.

    Will Blackwell @WillyB60

    Aaron Rodgers is so mid it’s scary

    Seamus Lyman @twinseamus

    Aaron Rodgers is overrated and goofy

    Rodgers looked good early, leading the Packers to a 20-10 halftime lead while throwing two touchdown passes in the first half.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Lazard runs in untouched for the first TD of the game 😤 <br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a>)<a href="https://t.co/tqMaEe6dSh">pic.twitter.com/tqMaEe6dSh</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Aaron Rodgers connecting to an open Lewis for another Packers TD 🔥 <br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a>)<a href="https://t.co/5QW6iAv4DS">pic.twitter.com/5QW6iAv4DS</a>

    Ollie Connolly @OllieConnolly

    Aaron Rodgers with an aDoT of 3.6 and shredding the Giants apart <a href="https://t.co/NsJ0lVJPUA">pic.twitter.com/NsJ0lVJPUA</a>

    Andrew Siciliano @AndrewSiciliano

    This is some good morning football from Aaron Rodgers.

    Dan Schneier @DanSchneierNFL

    This feels game plan specific .. but out there it just looks like Rodgers is taking what the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Giants?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Giants</a> are giving him and reading it out well pre snap <a href="https://t.co/MzhCHivzJI">https://t.co/MzhCHivzJI</a>

    The Giants made it tougher after halftime, however, forcing punts on each of the first two second-half drives. It gave New York's offense the opportunity to take the lead with just over six minutes left in the fourth quarter.

    Rodgers' struggles during the second half didn't go unnoticed:

    Nash vs Evil Dead @_anthonynash

    Who is Rodgers throwing to on these deep routes, man lol

    Jake Rongholt @BothSidesSports

    Rodgers. Please stop with this hero ball stuff. You are not going to put the Giants away with one throw. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Packers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Packers</a>

    Tim Elliott NBC15 @TheTimReport

    Rodgers missing bad today. Looking like Graham Mertz… before yesterday 🤣

    Jaymes Langrehr @JaymesL

    Rodgers can’t throw deep with any accuracy right now (anymore?). Not quite “Peyton Manning’s last year” level yet, but…

    Green Bay only scored two points in the second half and the defense couldn't bail out the offense, leading to the Packers' second loss of the year.

    Rodgers and the Packers will try to get back on track when they return to Lambeau Field in Week 6 against the New York Jets.

