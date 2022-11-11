Steelers' T.J. Watt to Return vs. Saints After Suffering Pectoral Injury in Week 1

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers superstar pass-rusher T.J. Watt will return to action Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.

Watt told reporters he will play this weekend for the first time since tearing his pectoral muscle in Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

His health has been a major storyline for the Steelers this season. He avoided surgery on his pec and was expected to miss six weeks.

Yet ESPN's Brooke Pryor and Adam Schefter reported he underwent arthroscopic knee surgery while he was out, which pushed back his expected return.

When healthy, Watt is one of the NFL's best players and is coming off a 2021 campaign that saw him win Defensive Player of the Year behind a league-best 22.5 sacks. It was the second straight year he led the NFL in sacks after he posted 15 during the 2020 season.

His resume also includes four Pro Bowls and three All-Pro selections.

Watt was his dominant self in Week 1 with six tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack and two passes defended before getting injured.

The Steelers have sorely missed their best player, posting a record of just 2-6 record this season, including a 1-6 mark in games without Watt.

Pittsburgh has a steep uphill climb overall, but Watt's return will at least give the Steelers a chance to rise from its No. 25 ranking in total defense.

