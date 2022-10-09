De'Aaron Fox: 'I've Never Really Considered Requesting a Trade' from Kings

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

De'Aaron Fox has been with the Sacramento Kings his entire career since they selected him with the No. 5 overall pick of the 2017 NBA draft, and he isn't looking for a way to change that.

Fox was asked if he's ever considered a trade in today's "player empowerment era" and said it isn't something he has considered to this point, per Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee:

"I've never really considered requesting a trade or anything, even through the really bad (times) that we've had here. For me, if they wanted a change and I was traded, then that's the way the business works. Guys who get paid more than me have been traded. Guys who don't make a lot of money have been traded as well, so just knowing that you could be traded at any second anyway, I'm not really thinking about that, but I want to win. I want to win here and I've said that many times, but I think now we have the team to do that. I think this is the most talented team that I've been a part of since I've been in the NBA. Probably not even close."

Fox is the face of the franchise at this point and averaged 23.2 points, 5.6 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game last season.

There aren't many questions about his individual talent, and he is just 24 years old. Yet the Kings have yet to make the playoffs or even finish with a winning record during his tenure, which naturally leads to speculation about whether he will look to eventually join a winner.

He is under contract through the 2025-26 campaign and will apparently look to change the playoff-less streak without seeking an exit on what he called "the most talented team" he has played for in his career.