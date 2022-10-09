Johnny Manziel: Texas A&M's Final Play Call vs. Alabama One of Worst I've Ever Seen

Brett Davis/Fan Controlled Football/Getty Images

Texas A&M legend Johnny Manziel thought Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher should've turned to another page of the playbook for the final play of Saturday's game against Alabama.

Haynes King's pass to Evan Stewart fell incomplete as time expired, helping the Crimson Tide stave off the upset bid and win 24-20. Manziel was among those calling out Fisher after the game:

The coach defended the call, telling reporters it had worked earlier in the game:

If King released the ball earlier, he might have had Stewart for a game-winning score. By the time he got rid of the ball, it would've taken something special to find the freshman wideout. And it's not as if one or more other Aggies receivers were running free in the end zone, either.

King hasn't played well this season, with Fisher turning to Max Johnson after two games, and he only started Saturday because Johnson suffered a hand injury. Knowing that, it might have been better to call a play that didn't require the sophomore signal-caller to make the kind of throw that was needed on the last play.

Fisher's response will also do little to quell the growing narrative that he's too stubborn to recognize his own limitations and bring a new voice to play-calling duties.