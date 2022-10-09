X

    Johnny Manziel: Texas A&M's Final Play Call vs. Alabama One of Worst I've Ever Seen

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVOctober 9, 2022

    ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 04: Johnny Manziel #2 of the Zappers warms up prior to playing the Shoulda Been Stars during Fan Controlled Football Season v2.0 - Playoffs on June 04, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Brett Davis/Fan Controlled Football/Getty Images)
    Brett Davis/Fan Controlled Football/Getty Images

    Texas A&M legend Johnny Manziel thought Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher should've turned to another page of the playbook for the final play of Saturday's game against Alabama.

    Haynes King's pass to Evan Stewart fell incomplete as time expired, helping the Crimson Tide stave off the upset bid and win 24-20. Manziel was among those calling out Fisher after the game:

    Johnny Manziel @JManziel2

    One of the worst calls I’ve ever seen in my life. You have one play to beat the #1 team in the country and that’s what we run

    Johnny Manziel @JManziel2

    Every single practice you have a goal line period and practice these type of situations. That’s a joke of an ending for the Aggies

    The coach defended the call, telling reporters it had worked earlier in the game:

    Justin Woodard @KAGS_Justin

    WATCH: Jimbo Fisher talks about the Aggies last play of the game where Haynes King &amp; Evan Stewart couldn't connect. Fisher said it was the same play call they ran earlier when Moose scored. My conclusion: Ball was late, but Stewart also didn't run the route deep enough. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GigEm?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GigEm</a> <a href="https://t.co/bWh6XkEbgn">pic.twitter.com/bWh6XkEbgn</a>

    If King released the ball earlier, he might have had Stewart for a game-winning score. By the time he got rid of the ball, it would've taken something special to find the freshman wideout. And it's not as if one or more other Aggies receivers were running free in the end zone, either.

    Timothy Burke @bubbaprog

    what. <a href="https://t.co/2XlANnKFfq">pic.twitter.com/2XlANnKFfq</a>

    King hasn't played well this season, with Fisher turning to Max Johnson after two games, and he only started Saturday because Johnson suffered a hand injury. Knowing that, it might have been better to call a play that didn't require the sophomore signal-caller to make the kind of throw that was needed on the last play.

    Fisher's response will also do little to quell the growing narrative that he's too stubborn to recognize his own limitations and bring a new voice to play-calling duties.

