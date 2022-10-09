X

    Max Verstappen Wins 2nd Straight F1 Title After Controversial Japanese GP Race

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVOctober 9, 2022

    SUZUKA, JAPAN - OCTOBER 09: Race winner and 2022 F1 World Drivers Champion Max Verstappen of Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing celebrates with his team after the F1 Grand Prix of Japan at Suzuka International Racing Course on October 09, 2022 in Suzuka, Japan. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)
    Clive Mason/Getty Images

    Max Verstappen successfully retained his Formula One crown after winning the Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday.

    Formula 1 @F1

    Feels like Max has only just got started 👑👑<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/F1?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#F1</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/Max33Verstappen?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Max33Verstappen</a> <a href="https://t.co/pism5jPZVV">pic.twitter.com/pism5jPZVV</a>

    Formula 1 @F1

    Welcome to the back-to-back world champion club, Max 😉<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/2TheMax?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#2TheMax</a> <a href="https://t.co/WrJY5Qty56">pic.twitter.com/WrJY5Qty56</a>

    The Dutchman beat out Sergio Perez and Charles Leclerc on the podium. He called the achievement "crazy."

    "[I’ve got] very mixed emotions," Verstappen said. "What a year we’ve had so far — it’s been incredible. It’s something I could never have imagined happening after last year already, fighting to the end and having such a good car again this year."

    Inclement weather wreaked havoc on the event. First, it was delayed for two hours because of rain, and then the conditions limited the race to just 28 laps.

    As a result, Verstappen was unsure whether his wait for the F1 championship would have to wait another week.

    "Was it going to be half points?" he said. "I didn't know how many points I was going to get."

    And a post-race penalty for Leclerc was ultimately what sealed the deal. The 24-year-old finished second but was handed a five-second penalty after race officials determined he cut a chicane while jostling with Perez on the last lap.

    ESPN F1 @ESPNF1

    2021: Perez holds Hamilton up in Abu Dhabi to give Verstappen a chance of winning the title.<br><br>2022: Perez forces Leclerc into the mistake that seals Verstappen's second title.<br><br>The perfect wingman 💙 <a href="https://t.co/pQUjaLOPQG">pic.twitter.com/pQUjaLOPQG</a>

    As a result, Verstappen's coronation wasn't without some controversy. Had he not cemented the title Sunday, it would've still been only a matter of time before he did.

    With 12 wins in 2022, Verstappen is just one away from tying the single-season record set by Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel. He has been far and away the best driver on the grid.

    Winding up head and shoulders above the competition this time around has to feel good for the 25-year-old after his 2021 championship was shrouded in controversy.

    Four races remain in the season, with the United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, the next stop. While Verstappen's victory Sunday removed the drama on that front, his bid to chase down Schumacher and Vettel will provide plenty of excitement down the stretch.

