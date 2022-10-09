Alabama QB Bryce Young Doesn't Start vs. Texas A&M Despite Pregame Announcement

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Alabama starting quarterback Bryce Young did not start Saturday's game against Texas A&M despite being announced as the team's starter inside Bryant-Denny Stadium before kickoff, per ESPN's Alex Scarborough.

Freshman Jalen Milroe got the start in place of Young, who is dealing with a shoulder injury in his throwing arm suffered in last weekend's win over the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Young suffered a sprained AC joint in his shoulder during the second quarter of last weekend's matchup against Arkansas when he was tackled on a scramble and landed on his shoulder awkwardly.

The reigning Heisman Trophy winner tried to stay in the game but was replaced by Milroe, who passed for 65 yards and a touchdown, in addition to rushing for 91 yards and a score.

Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban said earlier this week during his appearance on Hey Coach (h/t Barrett Sallee of CBS Sports) that Young is not expected to be sidelined for a long time with the ailment:

"There's no real bad damage or anything in his shoulder, so this is not a long-term thing. But he still has some soreness. We'll have to make a game-time decision before the game in pregame to see if he can throw the ball well enough to go out there and do his job."

Young, who is expected to be a top pick in the 2023 NFL draft, entered Saturday's game having completed 67.2 percent of his passes for 1,202 yards and 14 touchdowns against three interceptions in five games, in addition to rushing for 154 yards and three scores.

Saturday's matchup against Alabama and Texas A&M was expected to be one of the best games of the college football season after Saban and Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher exchanged words during the offseason.

Saban alleged in May that Texas A&M "bought every player on their team" through name, image and likeness deals before Fisher responded one day later saying that the Alabama head coach thinks he's "God" and that some of the things he has done are "despicable."

The loss of Young undoubtedly takes away from the matchup, but if Texas A&M wins, Saban probably won't be hearing the last of it regardless.