Titans WR Treylon Burks Activated from IR Ahead of Broncos Game amid Injury Rehab

Tennessee Titans rookie wide receiver Treylon Burks will return from injured reserve Sunday against the Denver Broncos, according to Turron Davenport of ESPN.

The Titans placed Burks on injured reserve on Oct. 8 with a turf toe injury suffered in a Week 4 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

Through four games he had caught 10 passes for 129 yards, which ranked second on the team at the time behind Robert Woods. He also had two carries for 12 yards.

The Titans selected Burks 18th overall in the 2022 NFL draft out of Arkansas. He caught 66 passes for 1,104 yards and 11 touchdowns during his final season with the Razorbacks in 2021.

With A.J. Brown traded to Philadelphia, Burks has a chance to soak up a lot of targets if he can stay healthy. The Titans are 5-3, first place in the AFC South, but they've received little production from receivers, with Woods' 256 yards leading the team.