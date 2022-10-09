Spurs Hold Open Practice, Community Fair in Uvalde After School Shooting

AP Photo/Eric Gay

The San Antonio Spurs held an open practice and fair at Uvalde High School in Uvalde, Texas, on Saturday in a show of support for the community that was devastated by a school shooting on May 24.

Nineteen children and two teachers were killed at Robb Elementary School 137 days ago when 18-year-old Salvador Ramos entered and opened fire. Seventeen others were wounded in the tragedy.

Many children and adults who go to the school nearly every day are still traumatized by what happened, and the Spurs wanted to do their part in helping uplift the community, even if just for one day.

Spurs guard Tre Jones said Saturday, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN):

"It's extremely sad. We wish everybody was with us, still being able to enjoy this moment. We are just trying to bring joy to the families and all the kids who were friends with those kids that died and help the teachers as well. We want to bring a moment of happiness into their lives again and try to just bring a smile to their faces."

The Spurs announced last month that the entire team and head coach Gregg Popovich would make the 85-mile trip to Uvalde for a community impact event on Oct. 8.

Since the Uvalde shooting, Popovich has been outspoken about the need for stricter gun laws. In June, he gave an impassioned speech at the "Stand with Uvalde" fundraiser, pleading for politicians to act on gun reform, via David Suggs of Sporting News:

"How many will it take? A massacre a month? Two massacres a week? Fifteen kids? Twenty-four kids? When we kill 74 sometimes, then maybe you'll do something. Get off your ass. Do something.

"(Politicians) work for us. The majority of us want them to do something about the gun laws. And they don't do it because they care more about their power, their position and their money than they do about our children."

While the Spurs have pledged support for Uvalde, the NBA also announced the formation of the "Sport for Healing Fund" in June to "provide long-term support for the Uvalde community by creating and investing in trauma and healing-centered care for youth and families."

The NBA, Spurs, Dallas Mavericks and Houston Rockets were among the first to make donations to the fund. The NHL's Dallas Stars also made a donation.

The Spurs have three more preseason games before opening the regular season on Oct. 19 against the Charlotte Hornets.