X

    Strongman World Tour Finals 2022 Results: Canada's Mitchell Hooper Wins Gold

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIOctober 8, 2022

    Engineers work on the roof of the OVO Hydro building, part of the SEC (Scottish Event Campus), the location for the upcoming COP26 climate talks, in Glasgow, U.K., on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. Glasgow will welcome world leaders and thousands of attendees for the crucial United Nations summit on climate change in November. Photographer: Ian Forsyth/Bloomberg via Getty Images
    Ian Forsyth/Bloomberg via Getty Images

    Mitchell Hooper is the champion of the 2022 Giants Live World Tour Finals after a 52-point performance at the competition from Glasgow, Scotland, on Saturday.

    GIANTS LIVE STRONGMAN @GiantsLiveWSM

    The World Tour Finals 2022 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 <br>🥇 Mitchell Hooper 🇨🇦 <br>🥈 Aivars Smaukstelis 🇱🇻 <br>🥉 Kevin Faires 🇺🇸 <br>5 WORLD RECORDS! <br>THANK YOU ALL for another incredible atmosphere!<br>We will be back in Glasgow on October 21st 2023 💪 <br>TICKETS 👇 <a href="https://t.co/Ss3CyZl45n">https://t.co/Ss3CyZl45n</a><br>📸 DN4 Photography <a href="https://t.co/mL0TW5p9ZS">pic.twitter.com/mL0TW5p9ZS</a>

    Hooper led a 12-man field that went through five separate contests: Nicol Stones, carry and drag, deadlift, dumbbell press and power stairs.

    The top finisher in each event took 12 points. The second-place participant got 11, and then each remaining participant got one fewer point down the line.

    The Canadian finished first in the carry and drag (12 points), second in Nicol Stones (11), third in both the deadlift and dumbbell press (10 points each) and fourth in the power stairs (nine) for his championship-winning score.

    Aivars Šmaukstelis of Latvia took second with 47.5 points. He finished first in the power stairs and tied for first in the dumbbell press.

    Kevin Faires of the United States took third thanks to a first-place finish in Nicol Stones and a pair of third-place efforts in carry and drag and power stairs. Faires set a world record in the process for Nicol Stones, traveling 24.61 meters (80.7 feet).

    GIANTS LIVE STRONGMAN @GiantsLiveWSM

    FOUR World Records in Event 1!<br>What a start to The World Tour Finals!<br><br>Tune in here: <a href="https://t.co/fmHsKJ5RvL">https://t.co/fmHsKJ5RvL</a> <a href="https://t.co/pkZ3UtnIyk">pic.twitter.com/pkZ3UtnIyk</a>

    Strongman World Tour Finals 2022 Results: Canada's Mitchell Hooper Wins Gold
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    Hooper has enjoyed an impressive run of late. He finished first at the 2022 Arnold Strongman UK Classic in September, second at the Giants Live World Open in August and second at the Giants Live Strongman Classic in July. Now he's a champion once again, with his second title in as many months.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.