Strongman World Tour Finals 2022 Results: Canada's Mitchell Hooper Wins Gold

Mitchell Hooper is the champion of the 2022 Giants Live World Tour Finals after a 52-point performance at the competition from Glasgow, Scotland, on Saturday.

Hooper led a 12-man field that went through five separate contests: Nicol Stones, carry and drag, deadlift, dumbbell press and power stairs.

The top finisher in each event took 12 points. The second-place participant got 11, and then each remaining participant got one fewer point down the line.

The Canadian finished first in the carry and drag (12 points), second in Nicol Stones (11), third in both the deadlift and dumbbell press (10 points each) and fourth in the power stairs (nine) for his championship-winning score.

Aivars Šmaukstelis of Latvia took second with 47.5 points. He finished first in the power stairs and tied for first in the dumbbell press.

Kevin Faires of the United States took third thanks to a first-place finish in Nicol Stones and a pair of third-place efforts in carry and drag and power stairs. Faires set a world record in the process for Nicol Stones, traveling 24.61 meters (80.7 feet).

Hooper has enjoyed an impressive run of late. He finished first at the 2022 Arnold Strongman UK Classic in September, second at the Giants Live World Open in August and second at the Giants Live Strongman Classic in July. Now he's a champion once again, with his second title in as many months.