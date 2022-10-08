NFL, NFLPA Announce Concussion Protocol Was Followed for Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The NFL and NFLPA are in agreement that concussion protocols were properly applied in regard to Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa during his team's 21-19 win over the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 25.

However, the league and players' union agreed that the protocols needed modifying, specifically stating that "the outcome in this case is not what was intended when the protocols were drafted."

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network relayed the entire statement:

NFL.com recapped the scene that took place in the Bills game, in which Tagovailoa was seen stumbling to the ground before exiting the game and then returning.

"Tagovailoa briefly exited the Sept. 25 game against Buffalo in the first half with what the team initially announced as a head injury he sustained following a hit from linebacker Matt Milano, who was flagged for roughing the passer on the play. Once getting up on his feet, Tagovailoa shook his head and stumbled as he began to trot forward before getting taken out of the game. Tagovailoa later returned to play following halftime."

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters postgame that Tagovailoa was dealing with back and ankle injuries. The quarterback said his back "locked up" on him, and that's what caused the fall.

As noted by Pelissero, the report itself states that the quarterback "did not report or exhibit any signs or symptoms of concussion during his locker room exam, during the remainder of the game, or throughout the following week."

However, the doctors did not examine Tagovailoa's back during the concussion test and instead relied on earlier tests for those results.

Modifications to the protocols now include players being taken out for signs of ataxia, per the report (h/t Pelissero).

"(T)he term 'ataxia' has been added to the mandatory 'no-go' symptoms," the report states. "'Ataxia' is defined as abnormality of balance/stability, motor coordination or dysfunctional speech caused by a neurological issue."

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills said Tagovailoa would not have been allowed back into the Bills game under the revised protocols.

Tagovailoa was cleared to play four days after the Bills game for a road matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals. He left that game with a concussion and a neck injury after his head hit the turf following a sack.

Tagovailoa has already been ruled out for his team's matchup with the New York Jets on Sunday. Teddy Bridgewater will start in his place.