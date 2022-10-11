Broncos' Russell Wilson Expected to Play with Shoulder Injury in Week 6, Hackett Says

Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Denver Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett said Tuesday Russell Wilson "should be ready to play" in Monday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Wilson suffered a shoulder injury in a Week 4 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders and received a platelet-rich plasma injection on Oct. 7 following a Week 5 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

The 33-year-old had been dealing with a strained latissimus dorsi in his throwing shoulder, which he decided to play through. The injury is similar to the one Dak Prescott dealt with in training camp last year, though the Dallas Cowboys quarterback was sidelined for a few weeks to address the ailment.

Wilson has struggled through the first five weeks of the 2022 campaign, which is his first in Denver after beginning his career with the Seattle Seahawks in 2012. He's led the Broncos to a 2-3 record, third in the AFC West, while completing 59.4 percent of his passes for 1,254 yards and four touchdowns against three interceptions.

The Broncos desperately need Wilson healthy in order to compete with the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers for the division crown. Brett Rypien, who has one career NFL start, would fill in at quarterback if Wilson is unable to play.