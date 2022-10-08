X

    Steve Kerr: Draymond Green-Jordan Poole Fight Video Shouldn't Leave 'Our Walls'

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIOctober 8, 2022

    SAITAMA, JAPAN - OCTOBER 2: Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors warms up against the Washington Wizards the NBA Japan Games 2022 at Saitama Super Arena on October 2, 2022 in Saitama, Japan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

    Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr told reporters Saturday that the leaked video showing a practice fight between teammates Draymond Green and Jordan Poole "should not make it out of our walls."

    Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

    Steve Kerr on the leaked video of Green and Poole: "It's like if you had a camera in your family and there was a family dispute. Would you really want to discuss it with the world? No."<br><br>"In 32 years, I've probably seen 20-plus fights. It should not make it out of our walls."

    ESPN's Ramona Shelburne and Adrian Wojnarowski reported Friday that the Warriors are investigating "every legal course of action" to uncover how the video leaked to the public.

    TMZ published the video, which showed the Warriors going through a practice closed to the media, on Friday.

    Green, who was seen throwing a punch that fell Poole in the video, apologized for his actions in a press conference with reporters Saturday.

    Madeline Kenney @madkenney

    Draymond Green: "I was wrong for my actions that took place on Wednesday and for that, I have apologized to my team. I have apologized to Jordan."

    He also said he would be taking time away from the team for a few days.

    Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

    Draymond Green is stepping away from the Warriors for a few days at least, he just announced in a press conference. "I was wrong." Just apologized to team, organization, Jordon Poole, the Poole family, his own family.

    Green also concurred with Kerr that the video should not have leaked, calling it "bulls--t" that it happened.

    The defending champion Warriors will open their title-defending season on Oct. 18 at home against the Los Angeles Lakers.

