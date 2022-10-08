Steve Kerr: Draymond Green-Jordan Poole Fight Video Shouldn't Leave 'Our Walls'

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr told reporters Saturday that the leaked video showing a practice fight between teammates Draymond Green and Jordan Poole "should not make it out of our walls."

ESPN's Ramona Shelburne and Adrian Wojnarowski reported Friday that the Warriors are investigating "every legal course of action" to uncover how the video leaked to the public.

TMZ published the video, which showed the Warriors going through a practice closed to the media, on Friday.

Green, who was seen throwing a punch that fell Poole in the video, apologized for his actions in a press conference with reporters Saturday.

He also said he would be taking time away from the team for a few days.

Green also concurred with Kerr that the video should not have leaked, calling it "bulls--t" that it happened.

The defending champion Warriors will open their title-defending season on Oct. 18 at home against the Los Angeles Lakers.