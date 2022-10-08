X

    Michigan Fans Rip Jim Harbaugh's Offense in 31-10 Win vs. Indiana

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVOctober 8, 2022

    IOWA CITY, IOWA- OCTOBER 01: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines reacts during a break in the action in the first half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium, on October 1, 2022 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
    Matthew Holst/Getty Images

    The No. 4 Michigan Wolverines survived a tough road test against the Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday to remain undefeated, but UM fans took aim at head coach Jim Harbaugh for holding back quarterback J.J. McCarthy.

    Michigan scored a 31-10 win in a game that was tied 10-10 at halftime, but that wasn't exactly the result Wolverines supporters were hoping for against an Indiana team that entered the game 3-2 and struggling against the pass.

    The two teams were either tied or within one score of each other for most of the game until the fourth quarter, and part of the reason for that may have been conservative play-calling on the part of Harbaugh and Michigan co-offensive coordinators Matt Weiss and Sherrone Moore.

    McCarthy's overall numbers for the game look solid at 304 yards, three touchdowns and one interception through the air, plus four carries for 26 yards, but he was mostly kept in the pocket and tasked with making short throws.

    The sophomore's average of 8.4 yards per attempt on the day was somewhat pedestrian, especially against an Indiana defense that was torched for 10.0 yards per pass attempt against Nebraska last week and allowed Cincinnati quarterback Ben Bryant to throw for 354 yards and four touchdowns the previous week.

    Fan after fan got on Harbaugh with their comments on social media Saturday, questioning the conservative play-calling and why McCarthy wasn't allowed to challenge the Hoosiers down the field:

    Michigan Fans Rip Jim Harbaugh's Offense in 31-10 Win vs. Indiana
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Mike Farrell @mfarrellsports

    I don’t care who the OC or OCs have been at Michigan. This is Harbaugh’s offense and always will be. He won’t change.

    Jonathan Selbin @JonathanSelbin

    Michigan wholly unprepared in every aspect of the game against … Indiana … is the most Harbaugh thing ever. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MichiganFootball?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MichiganFootball</a>

    Brian Mills @BMMillsy

    Michigan QB starts 8/9 and is still at 72% completion and announcers telling us how the Michigan passing game just doesn’t have it today (and apparently Michigan coaches are listening). I…have watched years of this Harbaugh stuff now and continue to be confused. Use your QB 🤔🧐

    Wisdom born king @Kbornlife43

    Michigan harbaugh too conservative! They got 8/9 in the box 9/10 and we not taking any deep shots. Like what is he not seeing or the O coordinator 🤦🏾‍♂️

    𝒶𝒾𝒹𝑒𝓃⭐️ @aiden__23

    JJ McCarthy is a 5 star qb and we aren’t letting him throw the ball 10<br>plus yards down the field no wonder harbaugh can’t land quarterback recruits

    Michael Spath @MichaelSpathITH

    Indiana ranks last in the big ten and 120th nationally in big passing plays allowed and Michigan hasn’t taken one shot downfield. The coaches have turned JJ McCarthy into a check down QB. Amazing.

    Greatlakesman @ChrisHasbrook

    No roll-outs, nothing off tackle, Michigan offense looks as pedestrian as ever: conservative, predictable and boring. McCarthy is an athlete not being used properly at all. Open it up, Harbaugh! Penn State is already licking their chops watching this. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MichiganFootball?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MichiganFootball</a>

    The Wolverine Daily @WolverineDaily

    Regardless of the result, calling on all Michigan media/press to grill Harbaugh and the coordinators for why the play calling has been limiting McCarthy? Why won’t Michigan take big, bold passing plays?

    Hassan Makled @HassMak24

    As long as Harbaugh is coach I think I’m gonna have to accept that we win ugly or lose. No high flying exciting football.

    Brian @bshelton77

    I know he is concerned because JJ threw a pick but Harbaugh has to let JJ throw the ball down the field. This is a weak secondary

    Michigan running back Blake Corum entered the game having eclipsed 100 rushing yards in each of the previous two games, plus he carried the ball a combined 59 times.

    He was the focus of the offense again Saturday, compiling 124 yards and one touchdown on 25 carries.

    It can be argued that Harbaugh made the right decision since the offense was able to grind down Indiana and put the game away with two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, concluding drives that were primarily orchestrated by the running game.

    The Wolverines will likely need to make more big plays in the passing game at some point in order to contend for a Big Ten title and a national championship, however, which may explain the unhappiness of a portion of Michigan's fanbase.

    Conservatism didn't come back to haunt Michigan since it largely shut down the Indiana offense, but a similar game plan may not fly next week against No. 10 Penn State.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.