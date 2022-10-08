Former Figure Skater Bridget Namiotka Died at Age 32 in July, Her Parents Confirmed

Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

The parents of former American figure skater Bridget Namiotka announced Friday she died in July at the age of 32.

Steve and Maureen Namiotka spoke with Christine Brennan of USA Today about their daughter, who accused her former pairs partner, John Coughlin, of sexual abuse following his 2019 death.

"Bridget succumbed to her long struggles with addiction after several very difficult years of dealing with the trauma of sexual abuse," the Namiotkas said. "She was a beautiful child and a wonderful athlete, and we are heartbroken. It is our hope that Bridget's death will bring new attention to the terrible effects of sexual abuse and addiction in our society."

Coughlin died by suicide in January 2019 at the age of 33 just weeks after he was suspended by the U.S. Center for SafeSport pending an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct.

"I'm sorry but John hurt at least 10 people including me. He sexually abused me for 2 years," Namiotka wrote in a May 2019 Facebook post, per Brennan.

In August 2019, Olympic bronze medalist Ashley Wagner said Coughlin sexual assaulted her in June 2008, when she was 17 and he was 22.

Prior to his death, Coughlin said the allegations being made against him were "unfounded."

"While I wish I could speak freely about the unfounded allegations levied against me, the SafeSport rules prevent me from doing so since the case remains pending," Coughlin told Brennan in January 2019. "I note only that the SafeSport notice of allegation itself stated that an allegation in no way constitutes a finding by SafeSport or that there is any merit to the allegation."

SafeSport spokesperson Dan Hill said in March 2019, "The SafeSport Code and the interim measure process that was communicated to him directly, and which is on our website, makes it clear that he could provide information."

Namiotka and Coughlin were partners from 2004 through 2007. They won the junior pairs competition at the 2005 ISU Junior Grand Prix in Croatia. They also finished second in the junior pairs event at 2005 U.S. Figure Skating Championships.

Pennsylvania native Namiotka, who also skated with Alex Merritt during her junior career, stopped competing after her partnership with Coughlin ended in July 2007.