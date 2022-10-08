X

    3 People Shot Outside HS Football Game in Toledo; Gunshots Heard on Video During Game

    Three people suffered non-life-threatening injuries Friday after being shot outside a football game between Whitmer High School and Central Catholic High School in Toledo, Ohio.

    Warning: Video contains distressing scenes following gunshots being heard.

    This was the scene at the Central Catholic-Whitmer game when shots were fired outside the stadium. We've confirmed that 3 people have been shot. Conditions are still unknown. A really scary scene. <a href="https://t.co/gjBpcacz9a">pic.twitter.com/gjBpcacz9a</a>

    The Toledo Police Department said one male and two female victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment, per WTVG.

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BREAKING?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BREAKING</a> The Central Catholic/Whitmer game has been put on pause following a shooting outside the stadium. From what I can tell, at least one woman has been shot. Stay with <a href="https://twitter.com/WTOL11Toledo?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WTOL11Toledo</a> for updates. <a href="https://twitter.com/JordanStrack?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JordanStrack</a> <a href="https://t.co/wUM0AqFuPG">pic.twitter.com/wUM0AqFuPG</a>

    Washington Local Schools District officials released a statement:

    "Dear Washington Local Families, an act of violence occurred outside the stadium at tonight’s football game between Central Catholic and Whitmer. At this time, we know that three people were shot, including two adults and one Whitmer student, and were transported to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries. No guests were injured in the evacuation, and we could not be prouder of our students, staff, Whitmer fans, and our guests from Central Catholic. The Whitmer Athletic policy of wanding and screening all guests was enforced, and the WLS pre-established safety plan was initiated immediately. We will update as further information becomes available."

    Toledo police said they had two suspects in custody and were searching for two others who were "possibly" connected to the shooting, per WTOL's Tyler Seggerman. Police said those injured were "expected to recover."

    High school football. <br><br>Not a tackle, a parent in Toledo, OH shielding his child from gunfire at the game. <a href="https://t.co/QIh3gDst0s">pic.twitter.com/QIh3gDst0s</a>

    The incident occurred with just under seven minutes remaining in the fourth quarter with Central Catholic leading 46-16. A Whitmer coach told WTOL he doesn't expect the teams to reconvene to finish the contest.

    Whitmer cheerleader Mia Lopez told the Toledo Blade her school took part in an active shooter drill "just a few days ago."

