Japanese F1 Grand Prix 2022: Odds, Preview and Top Storylines
The Japanese Grand Prix is back on the Formula One circuit for the first time in three years.
The Suzuka Circuit could see the 2022 champion crowned if Max Verstappen wins and turns in the fastest lap of the race.
Verstappen took a strong first step to securing his first win in Japan by landing the pole position from Saturday's qualifying session.
Red Bull and Ferrari are set to do battle yet again since the two teams locked into the top four positions on starting grid.
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz landed second and third, while Red Bull's Sergio Perez, who won last week in Singapore, starts fourth.
The intrigue is not just all about Red Bull and Ferrari on Sunday. More eyes will be on Pierre Gasly, who announced his move from AlphaTauri to Alpine on Saturday. Nyck De Vries will fill the vacated slot at AlphaTauri.
Gasly landed in 17th place after qualifying, so that means he has a chance to showcase his driving talent as he works his way up the grid to hopefully earn a fourth top-10 finish in five races.
Japanese Grand Prix Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Max Verstappen (-215; bet $215 to win $100)
Charles Leclerc (+380; bet $100 to win $380)
Carlos Sainz (+1100)
Lewis Hamilton (+1200)
Sergio Perez (+1900)
George Russell (+2200)
Fernando Alonso (+20000)
Esteban Ocon (+20000)
Lando Norris (+30000)
All other drivers (+60000 or above)
Max Verstappen Can Clinch Championship with Win, Fastest Lap
Max Verstappen has a chance to lock up the Formula One drivers' championship with four races left on the calendar.
Verstappen entered Japan with a 341-237 advantage over Charles Leclerc in the championship standings.
Verstappen was unable to clinch his title in Singapore last week because he finished five spots behind his rival from Ferrari.
The 2021 F1 champion had a much better qualifying session in Japan than he did in Singapore, though. He landed on the pole at the Suzuka Circuit one week after a surprising eighth-place start on the grid.
Verstappen has had the better of Leclerc for most of the campaign. The Dutchman's five-race winning streak was ended in Singapore. Leclerc had one second-place finish during that span.
Red Bull has been the more consistent team than Ferrari, and Verstappen reaped the rewards of that with 10 victories.
Ferrari have had reliability issues all season long, Leclerc's second-place finish in Singapore marked his second string of three straight podium finishes this season. The first came from the opening three races on the calendar.
Verstappen needs to win the race and produce the fastest lap to make it mathematically impossible for Leclerc to come back in the title fight.
If Verstappen fails to secure the title in Japan, he will likely do so at the United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, in two weeks.
How Will Pierre Gasly Perform After Transfer News?
Pierre Gasly will take a step up on the grid in 2023, when he moves from AlphaTauri to Alpine.
Alpine sits four spots ahead of AlphaTauri in the current constructors standings, so Gasly now has a chance to showcase his talents for a French team featuring himself and countryman Esteban Ocon.
Gasly finished inside the top 12 in each of the last six races and earned points for AlphaTauri in three of the last four races. The 26-year-old Frenchman has a large task on his hands on Sunday, though, as he starts from 17th spot on the grid.
Gasly can make up ground on the drivers starting directly in front of him, but the battle for a points finish and the top 10 will be fierce with the top five teams almost lined up in order on the grid.
Battle for Podium Could Be Tense
Red Bull, Ferrari, Alpine and Mercedes all have both their cars starting in the top eight.
McLaren has its drivers in 10th and 11th, with Aston Martin's Sebastian Vettel the only driver from outside the top five teams to start in the top 10.
The strong qualifying sessions for F1's top teams could mean we will see a heavyweight battle across the Suzuka Circuit for the podium spots.
Red Bull, Ferrari and Mercedes have dominated the top three positions for most of the season. McLaren's Lando Norris is the only driver outside the top three teams to finish on the podium.
Even if Verstappen cruises to a win, there will be some drama spread across the track.
Ferrari needs to keep its 66-point buffer on Mercedes for second place in the constructors' championship, while Alpine has a chance to pull back ahead of McLaren for fourth place. McLaren leads by four after a disastrous run at Singapore for Alpine.
Red Bull and Ferrari will likely battle it out for the top four spots on the grid, while Alpine and Mercedes look set to do the same for the next four spots A strong start could propel Esteban Ocon or Lewis Hamilton into the middle of the Red Bull-Ferrari show, though.
The top five teams on the grid should produce a good amount of fireworks, even if the race winner is predictable.
