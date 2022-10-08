Japanese F1 Grand Prix 2022: Odds, Preview and Top Storylines

0 of 4

Clive Rose/Getty Images

The Japanese Grand Prix is back on the Formula One circuit for the first time in three years.

The Suzuka Circuit could see the 2022 champion crowned if Max Verstappen wins and turns in the fastest lap of the race.

Verstappen took a strong first step to securing his first win in Japan by landing the pole position from Saturday's qualifying session.

Red Bull and Ferrari are set to do battle yet again since the two teams locked into the top four positions on starting grid.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz landed second and third, while Red Bull's Sergio Perez, who won last week in Singapore, starts fourth.

The intrigue is not just all about Red Bull and Ferrari on Sunday. More eyes will be on Pierre Gasly, who announced his move from AlphaTauri to Alpine on Saturday. Nyck De Vries will fill the vacated slot at AlphaTauri.

Gasly landed in 17th place after qualifying, so that means he has a chance to showcase his driving talent as he works his way up the grid to hopefully earn a fourth top-10 finish in five races.