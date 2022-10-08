College Football: Winners and Losers from Week 6

0 of 14

AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

We're nearly halfway through the college football season, and there are storylines galore to discuss.

While the expected powerhouses continued to take care of business, upstarts staked claims to headlines as we navigated Week 6. Clemson, Georgia and Ohio State dominated, and Alabama turned away a last-second game-winning pass to hold off Texas A&M.

Kansas lost star quarterback Jalon Daniels but still took fellow unbeaten TCU to the brink before the Horned Frogs prevailed to maintain their unexpected run.

Tennessee traveled to Baton Rouge and decimated LSU. UCLA upset Utah. And Oklahoma State survived Texas Tech as all three remained unbeaten.

Michigan withstood a three-quarter scare from Indiana to run away with that one, and USC used defense to stymie Washington State and keep its record spotless.

The national picture is far from clear, but there was plenty to sift through again Saturday. Let's take a look at the biggest winners and losers.