Lakers' Patrick Beverley Was 'Pissed the F--k off' Marcus Smart Won DPOY over Him

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Patrick Beverley prides himself on his defense, so it should come as no surprise that he believes he has been worthy of being named NBA Defensive Player of the Year.

But how did Beverley feel when Boston Celtics point guard became the first backcourt player to earn the honor since Gary Payton in 1996? Let's just say he wasn't happy.

"Part of me was pissed the f--k off, Dray... I ain’t gonna lie, bro," Beverley said during an appearance on The Draymond Green Show. "I’d be a fool not to sit—from a competitor’s standpoint—I’d be a cap sitting on here telling you I wasn’t pissed off when that happened... Not from like, I don’t want him to get it—from like, 'Damn, I’m happy a guard got it, but damn, I’ve been sitting right here. I’ve been sitting right here for years.' But I respect it. A guard got it."

Despite Beverley's envy, Smart was the best defender on the best defensive team in the NBA last season. The Celtics ranked first in the NBA in scoring defense with opponents averaging just 104.5 points against them. Smart anchored the team and was a difference-maker all over the floor.

The first regular-season meeting between the Lakers and Celtics this year will be on Dec. 13.