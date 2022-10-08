Pierre Gasly Joins Alpine for 2023 F1 Season; Replaced by Nyck de Vries at AlphaTauri

Peter Fox/Getty Images

Formula One driver Pierre Gasly of France will have a new team for the 2023 season, as he announced on Twitter that he has left AlphaTauri to join Alpine:

AlphaTauri announced that Nyck de Vries has been added to the team as Gasly's replacement.

Gasly had been a member of AlphaTauri, which is owned by Red Bull, for the last nine years. He was originally contracted with the team for the 2023 season, but Red Bull agreed to release him early.

"I am delighted to join the Alpine family and begin this new chapter in my Formula One career," Gasly said. "Driving for a team that has French roots is something very special. I know the strengths of Alpine having raced against them over the past couple of years and, clearly, their progress and ambition is very impressive."

A one-time Grand Prix winner, Gasly made his Formula One debut in 2017. He's competed in 103 races, with his lone victory coming in the Italian Grand Prix in 2020.

De Vries made his Formula One debut in the 2022 Italian Grand Prix as a substitute for Alex Albon. The 27-year-old Dutch driver was the 2020-21 Formula E World Champion and the 2019 F2 Championship.

"I want to thank both Red Bull and the team for giving me the chance to drive in F1," De Vries said. "After Formula 2, I took a slightly different path with motorsport, but F1 has always been my dream, and I'm grateful to be able to fulfill it. I've had a lot of chances to experience the 2022 car this year, and I think that has put me in a great position for the upcoming season. I hope this has helped to prepare me for what is to come."

The 2023 Formula One season will begin with the Bahrain Grand Prix on March 5.