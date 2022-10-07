NFL Rumors: 'No Resolution Imminent' in Tua Tagovailoa Concussion Investigation

AP Photo/Jeff Dean

"No resolution is imminent" regarding the investigation into how the NFL's concussion protocols were applied to Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The NFL Players Association was the first party to move forward with an investigation on Sept. 25 after Tagovailoa briefly left Miami's Week 3 win over the Buffalo Bills.

Although the third-year signal-caller appeared to be experiencing concussion-like symptoms, head coach Mike McDaniel said after the game the issues were related to his back and neck.

Concern for Tagovailoa's health was heightened when Tagovailoa suffered a concussion less than a week later. He was stretchered off the field in a 27-15 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Many wondered whether he should've been playing in the first place.

The fallout was swift.

The NFLPA exercised its right to unilaterally fire the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant who cleared Tagovailoa against the Bills. Per Pelissero and Ian Rapoport, the union cited "failure to understand his role as UNC and hostility during the investigation process" for letting the consultant go.

The NFL and NFLPA also agreed to modifications for the concussion protocols.

On Friday, the union issued a statement calling for the league to adopt new changes ahead of Sunday's games:

Tagovailoa, meanwhile, remains out of action. He didn't practice all week and is officially listed as out on the Dolphins' Week 5 injury report.

McDaniel told reporters the 24-year-old is still seeking the input of outside specialists and that placing the quarterback on injured reserve isn't yet a consideration.