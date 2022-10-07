UFC Legend Tito Ortiz Selling California Mansion for $4.8M After June Burglary

Eric Espada/Getty Images

UFC legend Tito Ortiz is selling his mansion in Huntington Beach, California, for $4.8 million, according to TMZ Sports.

The news comes just four months after his home was burglarized. However, it's unclear if that is the reason he is selling it.

On June 3, a caller contacted the Huntington Beach Police Department alleging that Ortiz's home had been "ransacked" and that a window on a balcony of the home was shattered, according to TMZ Sports. In addition, police documents noted that a safe was missing.

Ortiz was not home at the time the incident occurred.

The nearly 4,000-square-foot waterfront property has four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a private boat dock with beach access and a wine cellar.

Ortiz, a native of Huntington Beach, was elected the city's mayor pro tempore in 2020 but stepped down after six months, saying the job just wasn't "working" for him.

Known as the "Huntington Beach Bad Boy," Ortiz had an impressive MMA career, posting a 21-12-1 record. The 47-year-old's last MMA bout came in December 2019 against Alberto Del Rio in a Combate Americas event. He won via submission.

Ortiz also has wins over Vitor Belfort, Ken Shamrock and Alexander Shlemenko in his career.

The former UFC light heavyweight champion more recently fought Anderson Silva in a boxing match in September 2021. He lost via knockout but reiterated his desire to continue boxing.