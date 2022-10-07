X

    Oscar De La Hoya Building $14.6M Home Outside Las Vegas Featuring Outdoor Theater

    Doric SamOctober 7, 2022

    BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 19: Honoree Oscar De La Hoya speaks onstage at the 22nd Annual Harold and Carole Pump Foundation Gala at The Beverly Hilton on August 19, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Tiffany Rose/Getty Images for Harold & Carole Pump Foundation )
    Tiffany Rose/Getty Images for Harold & Carole Pump Foundation

    Former boxing champion Oscar De La Hoya has had a successful career as a boxer and promoter, and now he's putting a substantial portion of his fortune toward a new home.

    De La Hoya is building a $14.6 million luxury mansion near Las Vegas, which he paid for in cash. The home will feature an outdoor theater in addition to other amenities:

    Former boxing champion Oscar De La Hoya is building a $14.6 million luxury home just outside of Vegas — paid for in cash.<br><br>▪️ 8,000 sq. ft, 5 BR, 6 BA<br>▪️ Pool, spa, private garden<br>▪️ Gym, outdoor theater<br>▪️ Views of the Strip <a href="https://t.co/1nKEARFjej">pic.twitter.com/1nKEARFjej</a>

    Since retiring from boxing in 2008, De La Hoya has successfully run Golden Boy Promotions, which he established in 2002 and most notably features up-and-coming undefeated lightweight Ryan Garcia. He also represented boxing superstar Canelo Alvarez until their split in 2020.

