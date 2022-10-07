Oscar De La Hoya Building $14.6M Home Outside Las Vegas Featuring Outdoor Theater

Oscar De La Hoya Building $14.6M Home Outside Las Vegas Featuring Outdoor TheaterOctober 7, 2022
Former boxing champion Oscar De La Hoya has had a successful career as a boxer and promoter, and now he's putting a substantial portion of his fortune toward a new home.
De La Hoya is building a $14.6 million luxury mansion near Las Vegas, which he paid for in cash. The home will feature an outdoor theater in addition to other amenities:
Front Office Sports @FOS
Former boxing champion Oscar De La Hoya is building a $14.6 million luxury home just outside of Vegas — paid for in cash.<br><br>▪️ 8,000 sq. ft, 5 BR, 6 BA<br>▪️ Pool, spa, private garden<br>▪️ Gym, outdoor theater<br>▪️ Views of the Strip <a href="https://t.co/1nKEARFjej">pic.twitter.com/1nKEARFjej</a>
Since retiring from boxing in 2008, De La Hoya has successfully run Golden Boy Promotions, which he established in 2002 and most notably features up-and-coming undefeated lightweight Ryan Garcia. He also represented boxing superstar Canelo Alvarez until their split in 2020.