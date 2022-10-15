Report: Falcons' Kyle Pitts to Return from Hamstring Injury vs. 49ers

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts will reportedly return to the field Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers after sitting out the team's Week 5 loss with a hamstring injury.

According to The Score's Jordan Schultz, Pitts is "is on track for tomorrow after a good week of rehab/treatment" despite being listed as a game-time decision.

Head coach Arthur Smith told reporters leading up to the team's Week 5 clash with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers the hamstring issue was "nothing major" for Pitts.

Expectations are high for Pitts, both in 2022 and beyond. He led the Falcons with 68 receptions and 1,026 yards as a rookie. The 22-year-old's 15.1 yards per catch was the best among all tight ends.

Pitts has gotten off to a slow start in his second season. He had just 150 yards and 10 receptions with no touchdowns in the first four games. Smith seemed to get defensive when asked about his star tight end's limited volume after the team's Week 2 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

"It's not fantasy football," Smith said. "We're just trying to win."

Pitts will look to make more of an impact when he returns to the field Sunday against the league's top-ranked scoring defense.