Tyreek Hill, Kyle Pitts, NFL Injury Statuses and Fantasy Impact for Week 5

Icon Sportswire

Tyreek Hill was a late addition to the NFL injury report ahead of Sunday's Week 5 games.

The Miami Dolphins wide receiver is dealing with a quad issue, but the Dolphins are still hopeful that he can play against the New York Jets in an AFC East battle at MetLife Stadium.

Fantasy football players will have to wait on Hill's status, but they already know to find replacements for certain stars, including Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts.

Pitts was ruled out of Atlanta's clash with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers because of a hamstring injury.

A handful of other top fantasy football producers hold injury concerns for Sunday's games. Below is a full list of players to watch over the next 48 hours.

Dolphins Hopeful Tyreek Hill Plays Against Jets

Tyreek Hill's quad injury is a concern for the Miami Dolphins heading into Sunday's trip to New Jersey.

Hill's quad injury became more of an issue on Thursday. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel remained hopeful on Friday that Hill would play on Sunday, per NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe.

McDaniel also noted that he is hoping for the best for Jaylen Waddle, who is dealing with a groin injury, per Wolfe. Hill and Waddle were both on the field during Friday's practice.

Even if Hill and Waddle play, they may be hampered by their respective issues. That could hurt their fantasy football stock, as well as backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. Bridgewater is not as high up as Hill and Waddle on the positional rankings, but he may be considered as a streaming option because of the matchup against the Jets.

Miami could use Chase Edmonds and Mike Gesicki more and its depth at wide receiver will be tested if Hill or Waddle are unable to play.

The better solution for this specific situation would be to attack the waiver wire to find a player in a better spot. Detroit's Josh Reynolds could be an option with Amon-Ra St. Brown still dealing with an injury.

George Pickens, Devin Duvernay and Nico Collins are among other wide receivers with lower roster percentages in fantasy football leagues that could be considered as replacements.

Kyle Pitts Out For Week 5

The preparations to replace Kyle Pitts are already underway for the Atlanta Falcons and fantasy football players with him on their rosters.

Pitts will miss the Week 5 clash with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to a hamstring injury, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

A fantasy football replacement for Pitts will come from another team. Atlanta is unlikely to use Parker Hesse or Anthony Firkser in a significant manner.

Drake London could receive more targets in Pitts' absence, as could Olamide Zaccheus. The Falcons could also rely on their rushing attack to get yards as well, but it may be difficult to trust Tyler Allgeier or Caleb Huntley against Tampa Bay's front seven.

Tyler Conklin of the New York Jets, who ranks ninth among tight ends in receiving yards, could be a solid pickup in the short term to replace Pitts.

Cincinnati's Hayden Hurst and Minnesota's Irv Smith Jr. both have 20 targets this season and the Seattle pair of Will Dissly and Colby Parkinson could be deep sleeper options if you are limited on waiver-wire choices.