Rams Practicing Silent Count Ahead of Cowboys' Trip to Los Angeles, Sean McVay Says

Mike Christy/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams are preparing for a significant crowd of Dallas Cowboys fans to attend Sunday's game at SoFi Stadium, and preparing for that crowd means being ready for the noise that comes along with it.

Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters Friday that the team is practicing silent counts in anticipation of issues that come along with increased crowd noise, per ProFootballTalk's Michael David Smith.

The team has also been playing loud music during practices to simulate a rowdy crowd and help the offensive players prepare, per Smith.

The Rams are no stranger to issues with crowd noise.

During the NFC Championship game last season, the team had to deal with significant crowd noise from San Francisco 49ers fans, who were easily able to make the trip to SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

The Rams also had to deal with some extra noise from Cincinnati Bengals fans during last season's Super Bowl.