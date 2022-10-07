Cowboys Rumors: Jason Peters Suffers Chest Injury, Could Miss Multiple Weeks

AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman

The Dallas Cowboys seem like they just can't escape the injury bug.

ESPN's Todd Archer reported Friday that Cowboys offensive tackle Jason Peters is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams after he suffered a chest injury in Thursday's practice. The injury could cause Peters to miss "a couple of weeks."

A 19-year veteran, Peters joined the Cowboys practice squad last month after left tackle Tyron Smith suffered a hamstring injury that ruled him out indefinitely. He was elevated to the active roster September 26, but he's only played "a handful of series" in the last two games, per Archer.

Peters spent the 2021 season with the Chicago Bears and started 15 games for the team. He made a name for himself during his 12 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, in which he was selected to the Pro Bowl seven times and was a two-time first-team All-Pro.

The 40-year-old began his career with the Buffalo Bills as an undrafted free agent in 2004, initially starting out in the league as a tight end before transitioning to the offensive line.

The injury to Peters is yet another blow to the Cowboys offense. Quarterback Dak Prescott hasn't played since Week 1, as he is recovering from thumb surgery. Wide receiver James Washington has yet to take the field after suffering a foot injury over the summer, though wideout Michael Gallup returned from a torn ACL last week.

Despite the long list of injuries, the Cowboys are still one of the top teams in the NFC at 3-1. Dallas has won each of its last three games and will look to carry the momentum into Sunday's game against Los Angeles.