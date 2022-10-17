NBA Rumors: Bucks' Khris Middleton out 'First Few Weeks' of Season with Wrist Injury

Nic Antaya/Getty Images

Milwaukee Bucks star Khris Middleton will reportedly miss the first few weeks of the regular season as he recovers from his wrist injury, according to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

ESPN's Tim Bontemps and Adrian Wojnarowski reported in July that Middleton had surgery to repair a torn ligament in his left wrist. He was expected to be fully recovered around the start of the regular season.

Despite some hope that Middleton would be on the court for the Bucks' first game, he told reporters Sept. 26 that opening night was off the table. He did note he hopes to return sometime near the beginning of the season, but the team will now have to wait on his season debut.

Injuries were also a problem for Middleton down the stretch last season. The three-time All-Star missed Milwaukee's final 10 playoff games with an MCL injury.

Middleton had been durable in recent seasons. Since missing 53 games because of a hamstring injury in 2016-17, the 31-year-old has sat out a total of 36 regular-season games from 2018-22.

The Bucks still have a talented roster, led by Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday, that will allow them to remain near the top of the Eastern Conference standings. A healthy Middleton could be the difference between them losing in the playoffs and winning a title.

Given how important Middleton has been to Milwaukee, the team will likely exercise caution to make sure he's at full strength before bringing him back.