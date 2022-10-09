Cowboys Rumors: Injured Dak Prescott Must Make 'Significant Strides' to Play Week 6

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will "need to make significant strides to be ready to return from his fractured right thumb" to suit up in Week 6 against the Philadelphia Eagles, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport.

Prescott exited the Cowboys' Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a thumb injury that required surgery and caused him to miss the last three games.

The 29-year-old Prescott entered the 2022 campaign with huge expectations after putting up the best numbers of his career in 2021.

In addition to going 11-5 as a starter and leading the Cowboys to the NFC East crown, he completed 68.8 percent of his passes for 4,449 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

It was an impressive bounce-back season for the Mississippi State product after being limited to just five games in 2020 following a broken ankle.

After Prescott landed on the shelf this season, unheralded backup Cooper Rush took over and far exceeded expectations by winning each of his first three starts.

Rush also won his first career NFL start last season in place of Prescott. Now, he gets the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams on Sunday afternoon.