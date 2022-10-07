Myles Garrett Cleared to Play for Browns vs. Chargers After Recovery from Car Crash

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed Myles Garrett is "good to go" for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

This would be Garrett's first game back since he was involved in a single-car crash on Sept. 26. The three-time Pro Bowler suffered strains to his shoulder and biceps as a result of the crash.

Garrett told reporters he's "feeling good" and doesn't believe the injuries will present a problem when he's on the field.

The 6'4, 272-pound edge-rusher got off to a strong start this season. Through Cleveland's first three games, he had seven tackles, three sacks and one forced fumble.

Without Garrett in Week 4, the Browns didn't have much trouble keeping Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota in check. Mariota went 7-of-19 for 139 yards and an interception.

The Falcons did, however, run for 202 yards as a team. Atlanta's running game powered the team to a 23-20 victory, and a healthy Garrett might have made a difference in slowing down Tyler Allgeier (84 yards) and Caleb Huntley (56 yards).

At least the Browns are set to have him back when they're up against Justin Herbert and the Chargers' dynamic aerial attack. Herbert's 1,250 passing yards are the third-most in the league, and he's fifth in quarterback rating (102.2).

Getting consistent pressure on Herbert will go a long way toward Cleveland earning its third win.