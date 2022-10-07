Aaron Rodgers Says 'Hell Yeah' He's Ready for Packers to Start 'Airing It out' More

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers quarterback and two-time reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers suggested Friday that he would like to get more aggressive in the passing game.

According to ESPN's Rob Demovsky, Rodgers was asked if he wanted to throw the ball more and take more chances, and he responded affirmatively while also cracking a joke at the expense of head coach Matt LaFleur: "Hell yeah, of course. Matt's kind of in a grumpy mood right now. When he gets a little bit of rest and will be in a better mood, we'll talk about airing it out a little bit more."

Rodgers' next opportunity to potentially ratchet up the passing game will come Sunday when the Packers face the New York Giants in London.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.