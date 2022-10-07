Report: Kansas Football Stadium Renovation Projected to Cost 'Hundreds of Millions'

Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images

The University of Kansas is quickly discovering that success on the gridiron requires a significant cost.

ESPN's Pete Thamel reported Friday the school "is beginning a stadium overhaul project that’s projected to cost hundreds of millions." In addition to updating David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, the football training complex will get a facelift.

This comes as the Jayhawks opened the 2022 season at 5-0, rising to No. 19 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll.

Kansas confirmed the upcoming project and provided some details about what the changes will bring. David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium will have improved sightlines, an updated concourse and new premium seating such as club seats and suites.

Athletic director Travis Goff provided a statement:

"This project is unmatched in its vision to benefit a broad range of KU constituents while signaling a new era for Kansas Football. Once complete, this project will ensure our football program has the facilities it needs to compete at the highest level and provide the best-possible game day experience for student-athletes and fans. Moreover, we are thrilled this project goes beyond football to benefit the entire university and the regional economy."

While probably not the driving factor behind the decision, investing millions into the football program might help keep head coach Lance Leipold from leaving.

The 58-year-old has become a hot commodity after putting the Jayhawks in a position to earn their first bowl bid since 2008. With what's coming down the pike in Lawrence, maybe Wisconsin and Nebraska, two schools that are looking for a new coach, don't look as enticing.

More than anything, though, this is likely about putting Kansas on a stronger footing for the next round of conference realignment.

The dire state of the football program—the Jayhawks failed to win more than three games in a single season from 2010-21—certainly wasn't doing any favors in terms of impressing existing Big Ten or SEC members.

If Kansas can consistently win in football, on top of having an elite men's college basketball program, then suddenly things look a lot different.