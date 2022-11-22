CeeDee Lamb: It 'Just Pisses Us Off' When Cowboys Offense Doesn't Meet Expectations

CeeDee Lamb (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb said Sunday's 40-3 blowout win over the Minnesota Vikings showcased the team's offensive potential.

It's been an up-and-down season for the star-studded Dallas offense as the unit has worked to overcome injuries, including a five-game absence by quarterback Dak Prescott. The team ranks 14th in total offense (345.6 yards per game).

Lamb explained the previous week's overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers provided motivation.

"Most definitely the potential is there," Lamb told reporters Monday. "We understand what we have in this locker room and playing less than that just pisses us off as a unit—as much work as we put in to get to this point."

He added: "We definitely need a gut check every now and then. Hopefully, it won't lead to a loss, but every now and then you have to check your engine."

Lamb missed practice ahead of the Cowboys' Week 5 matchup with the reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams because of a groin injury, but he downplayed the ailment's severity at the time.

"I'm fine. I'm good. I don't want to scare nobody," the 2021 Pro Bowl selection told reporters.

He's proceeded to play in all 10 of the team's games this season, providing some consistency for a unit that's been in desperate need of it.

The 23-year-old former University of Oklahoma standout also played 32 of a possible 33 games over his first two NFL seasons. His only absence came in Week 12 last year while in the league's concussion protocols.

Lamb has recorded 58 catches for 751 yards and five touchdowns in his 10 appearances during the 2022 campaign.

The Cowboys aren't yet at full strength—wide receiver James Washington (foot) and offensive tackle Tyron Smith (knee) remain sidelined—but they've moved closer to getting their best lineup on the field.

It's possible Dallas' offense will peak right in time for the playoffs, which would leave those early-season struggles as a distant memory.