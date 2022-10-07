Draymond Green: Harder to Be Motivated vs. 'Sorry Motherf--kers' Like Kings, Thunder

Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

Draymond Green wants to play hard in every game, but he acknowledges it can be tough to motivate yourself when playing against lesser competition.

Appearing on The Shop, the Golden State Warriors star said on nights when they are playing "against the sorry motherf–kers" like the Oklahoma City Thunder and Sacramento Kings, it's hard to amp himself up.

"The Kings may get better I hope," he said, "but you know, it’s like, how am I supposed to get myself up, with like, this engine, from playing in so many big-time games to playing on this soft Tuesday?"

Green doesn't seem like the type of player who struggles to find motivation. He's been known to antagonize his own teammates during practice. The four-time All-Star apologized to the Warriors on Thursday for an altercation with Jordan Poole the previous day.

There's no indication that Green's lack of motivation for playing bad teams impacts Golden State. Using the two teams he specifically cited in the video, the Warriors went 7-0 against the Kings and Thunder last season.

Oklahoma City has made life easy on teams recently. The organization has been more interested in tanking for draft positioning than trying to win games for a number of years.

The Kings have actually been trying to make themselves better in an attempt to end their 16-year playoff drought, but the results haven't shown up on the court. Their last winning season was in 2005-06 (44-38) when they made the postseason.

Green will test his theory of motivation early in the 2022-23 season. The Warriors open the season against the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets before hosting the Kings on Oct. 23.