Kyle Brandt Rips Russell Wilson: 'One of Least Authentic Personalities,' 'Poser'

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Russell Wilson's act is wearing thin with at least one prominent NFL analyst in the wake of the Denver Broncos 12-9 overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

On Friday's episode of Good Morning Football, NFL Network's Kyle Brandt called Wilson "one of the least authentic personalities we have in this league" and a "poser."

Brandt did note he doesn't think Wilson is a bad person.

There's always been an air of phoniness around Wilson for a long time, but it seems to have gotten worse since he was traded to Denver. He's tried to invent catchphrases and nicknames for himself throughout his NFL career.

Wilson adopted the alter ego of "Mr. Unlimited" in May 2018.

At the end of his introductory press conference with the Broncos in March, Wilson adopted the catchphrase "Broncos country, let's ride." The 33-year-old continues to say it at the end of his post-game press conferences for no discernible reason, including after Thursday's loss.

There have been rumblings for years that several of Wilson's teammates with the Seattle Seahawks weren't fond of him.

In a 2017 report from ESPN's Seth Wickersham, then-Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman blamed Wilson and head coach Pete Carroll for the team not winning multiple Super Bowl titles during the "Legion of Boom" era.

Following Seattle's 17-16 victory over Wilson and the Broncos in Week 1, Sherman and other former Seahawks players took to Twitter to revel in their former quarterback coming up short.

Wilson has unquestionably been one of the best quarterbacks of this generation. The 33-year-old is a nine-time Pro Bowler who made the playoffs eight times in 10 seasons with the Seahawks, including back-to-back Super Bowl appearances in 2013 and 2014.

But the goodwill that Wilson built up over a decade with the Seahawks wasn't going to carry over to the Broncos. He's only thrown for 1,254 yards with four touchdowns and three interceptions in five starts.

The Broncos are now 2-3 after losing back-to-back games and the offense ranks 31st in the NFL with 15.0 points per game.