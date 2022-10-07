Broncos' Russell Wilson Says He 'Let the Team Down' After 2 INTs in Colts Loss

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Russell Wilson shouldered the blame for the Denver Broncos' 12-9 overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Wilson said he "let the team down" after throwing two interceptions in the fourth quarter.

"It's very simple—at the end of the day, I've got to be better, I've got to play better," Wilson added. "The defense played their butts off tonight, we had some key good drives. ... At the end of the day, throwing two interceptions can't happen. Can't happen."

The first interception came when Wilson tried to throw off his back foot on a third down. K.J. Hamler was the intended target on the pass, but he was about nine yards away from where the ball wound up when it landed in the hands of Colts safety Rodney Thomas II.

As bad as that turnover was, Wilson's second interception was more costly. The Broncos were leading 9-6 with 2:13 remaining in the fourth quarter and got down to Indianapolis' 13-yard line.

Wilson stared down intended-target Tyrie Cleveland in the end zone, and Stephon Gilmore undercut the pass for the pick.

The Colts wound up driving 67 yards to get the game-tying field goal with five seconds left in regulation.

There was no reason for Wilson to go for the home-run play in that moment. The Colts had already used all three of their timeouts. If he had tried for the first down and gotten it, the Broncos would have been able to kneel three times to run out the clock.

The early returns from the new-look Broncos offense has not been encouraging. The Broncos rank 18th in yards per game (343.6), 24th in Football Outsiders' DVOA and 31st in scoring (15.0 points per game). Their fans had to count down the play clock in Week 2 against the Houston Texans to make sure they didn't take more delay-of-game penalties.

Wilson has thrown for 1,254 yards with four touchdowns, three interceptions and is completing a career-low 59.4 percent of his passes.

Those issues on offense have wasted a phenomenal start for Denver's defense. The unit ranks fourth in yards allowed per game (289.0) and points allowed per game (16.0).

Wilson and the Broncos (2-3) have 10 days off before their next game on Oct. 17 against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.