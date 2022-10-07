Richard Sherman Calls Out Russell Wilson's Broncos, Uses Marshawn Lynch Reference

Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

The Denver Broncos suffered a 12-9 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday Night Football, and there was some questionable play-calling near the end of the game.

For former cornerback Richard Sherman, who is now an analyst for Amazon Prime, the finish brought up some flashbacks.

After Denver's defense held Indianapolis to a field goal on the first possession of overtime, the Broncos drove the ball deep into Colts territory with an opportunity to win the game. But on 4th-and-1 from the 5-yard line, the team decided not to run the ball, and quarterback Russell Wilson fired an incomplete pass to end the game.

During the postgame coverage, Sherman was reminded of when Wilson threw a goal-line interception that caused the Seattle Seahawks to lose Super Bowl XLIX to the New England Patriots.

"On the final play, you gotta run the ball. I wish I had Marshawn [Lynch] up here. One yard, you need one yard, run the ball. Run the ball!" Sherman exclaimed. "All he has to do is run the football. Necessary criticism, I've said enough criticism for him, but God-dang-it run the dang ball!"

Sherman has never been one to hold back his opinion. He's trolled his former teammate at times this season for his poor play, as Wilson has not been off to a strong start with the Broncos.

Denver will look to bounce back on Oct. 17 against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football.