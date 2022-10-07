X

    Russell Wilson $245M Contract Mocked by NFL Twitter During Broncos' OT Loss to Colts

    Doric SamOctober 7, 2022

    When the Denver Broncos acquired quarterback Russell Wilson in a blockbuster trade and then signed him to a $245 million contract extension with $165 million guaranteed, the team surely expected great things from its offense.

    Unfortunately, things just have not worked out the way they hoped.

    The Broncos lost an abysmal game against the Indianapolis Colts 12-9 in overtime at Mile High Stadium on Thursday Night Football. In a game absent of offense, Wilson finished with 274 yards and two interceptions on 21-of-39 passing. He added 22 rushing yards on four carries. His second interception was particularly brutal, as it occurred late in the fourth quarter when Denver was in the red zone on the verge of putting the game away.

    The play we're seeing from Wilson this season is a far cry from the form he displayed for 10 years with the Seattle Seahawks.

    The nine-time Pro Bowl selection has not gotten used to his new surroundings, as he noticeably lacks chemistry with receivers Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy despite working together all offseason. Wilson also appears to have a disconnect with Broncos first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett.

    NFL Twitter unloaded on Wilson and the Broncos offense for their continued struggles on Thursday.

    Josh Voight @JoshVoightNews

    If only the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Broncos?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Broncos</a> followed the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Walmart?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Walmart</a> slogan when it came to the Russell Wilson contract negotiations. Save money, live better.

    Matt Verderame @MattVerderame

    Russell Wilson is 9-of-17 for 69 yards tonight.<br><br>Unrelated ... his contract: <a href="https://t.co/x0m6Ua5RvT">pic.twitter.com/x0m6Ua5RvT</a>

    Todd Archer @toddarcher

    How much did Denver pay Russell Wilson?

    Al Butler @ALaboutSports

    $165M guaranteed

    David Lombardi @LombardiHimself

    The Broncos fans who want to cut Russell Wilson should know that Denver’s dead money bill would be $107 million

    Slaydro @TheTrackMamba

    If Russell Wilson got 245 Lamar should ask for 800

    Joe Fann @Joe_Fann

    Kinda crazy Russell Wilson’s new contract doesn’t kick in til 2024.

    Dan Orlovsky @danorlovsky7

    Right now Pete Carroll and John Schneider look like absolute geniuses

    James D Koh @JamesDKoh

    These offenses are worse than a Russell Wilson Subway commercial

    Eliot Shorr-Parks @EliotShorrParks

    Sometimes the best moves are the ones you don't make. The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Eagles?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Eagles</a> are far better off with Jalen Hurts than Russell Wilson.

    josh houtz @houtz

    they really gave these mfers five prime-time games!?

    Joe Dolan @FG_Dolan

    Russell Wilson getting outplayed by Geno Smith for an entire season would be the most satisfying thing of all time.

    Mitchell Schwartz @MitchSchwartz71

    This idea that the Broncos OL still don’t have Russell Wilson’s cadences and rhythms down in week 5 is insane to me. You’ve been practicing and playing with him for what, 5 months now? He’s a veteran QB it’s not like his cadence sucks or isn’t consistent. I don’t get it.

    Jason Smith @howaboutafresca

    Good news: Broncos offense will be fine. Bad news: It'll be in 2023. After a head coaching/personnel change. I always thought this year would be rough as they adjust to Russell Wilson. Next year it'll be better.

    FantasyPros @FantasyPros

    The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Broncos?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Broncos</a> offense: <a href="https://t.co/m13KD8jErt">pic.twitter.com/m13KD8jErt</a>

    Drew Goodman @DrewGoodman42

    The <a href="https://twitter.com/Broncos?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Broncos</a> offense looks like they just met yesterday afternoon…

    Mark Kiszla @markkiszla

    With 11:42 remaining in 2Q, after Russell Wilson pass is not in same area code of receiver due to miscommunication, message to Broncos offense is clear from crowd: boo!

    Cody Roark @CodyRoarkNFL

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Broncos?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Broncos</a> offense had 103 total yards of offense at halftime.<br><br>Something’s got to give.

    Andrew Mason @MaseDenver

    As of halftime, the Broncos offense has accounted for 31 points in 10 quarters at home so far this season — an average of 12.4 points per 60 minutes.

    Brock Huard @BrockHuard

    This Broncos offense looks familiar….

    Tony Messenger @tonymess

    Current state of the Denver Broncos offense … <a href="https://t.co/SczwAjpOpU">pic.twitter.com/SczwAjpOpU</a>

    Mike Kaye @mike_e_kaye

    I have a theory that the football gods just randomly decided to give all of the Colts’ and Broncos’ offense to the Lions this season.

    Vic Lombardi @VicLombardi

    Upon exhaustive research, I’ve deduced the <a href="https://twitter.com/Broncos?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Broncos</a> offense has trouble scoring the ball.

    Josh Eberley 🇨🇦 @JoshEberley

    Why does the Broncos offense suck so bad?

    WynnBET @WynnBET

    Broncos Offense<br><br>Offseason Expectation Reality <a href="https://t.co/clipq8tlzo">pic.twitter.com/clipq8tlzo</a>

    Mina Kimes @minakimes

    Why is the Broncos offense built around NPC tight ends?

    David Kaplan @thekapman

    Thank goodness the Bears had their MASSIVE offer for Russell Wilson rejected by the Seahawks. Multiple first round picks, additional picks and players. <br>👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎

    Chris Ryan @ChrisRyan_NJ

    Russell Wilson throwing an interception on a play that should have clearly been a run? Well that’s hard to believe

    ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo

    After that Russell Wilson interception, the Broncos are now 0-3 in the red zone tonight and have scored a TD on just 23% of their red zone drives this season.<br><br>That is the worst mark by any team through 5 games since 2010 (Carolina - 22%, Washington - 23%).

    Charles Robinson @CharlesRobinson

    No way Russell Wilson is ok. Nothing about him looks right tonight. This is the worst game I’ve ever seen from him.

    Mark Gunnels @MarkAGunnels

    Russell Wilson is really washed. This is crazy to watch in real time.

    Barstool Colorado @CUBarstool

    Who woulda thought the Broncos offense would be the worst in the state and not the Buffs

    Stadium @Stadium

    Russell Wilson and the Broncos offense play in primetime again next Monday night… <a href="https://t.co/ai6lrKi9Jd">pic.twitter.com/ai6lrKi9Jd</a>

    After landing Wilson, the Broncos were expected to compete for a division title in the AFC West. The performance Denver put forth against Indianapolis indicated otherwise, as the team failed to establish any momentum on offense throughout the night.

    It's still early, but it's worth questioning whether Wilson is a good fit with the Broncos. Denver (2-3) will have some extra time to figure things out before returning to action in another primetime matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers (2-2) on Oct. 17 on Monday Night Football.

