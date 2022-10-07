Russell Wilson $245M Contract Mocked by NFL Twitter During Broncos' OT Loss to Colts

Justin Tafoya/Getty Images

When the Denver Broncos acquired quarterback Russell Wilson in a blockbuster trade and then signed him to a $245 million contract extension with $165 million guaranteed, the team surely expected great things from its offense.

Unfortunately, things just have not worked out the way they hoped.

The Broncos lost an abysmal game against the Indianapolis Colts 12-9 in overtime at Mile High Stadium on Thursday Night Football. In a game absent of offense, Wilson finished with 274 yards and two interceptions on 21-of-39 passing. He added 22 rushing yards on four carries. His second interception was particularly brutal, as it occurred late in the fourth quarter when Denver was in the red zone on the verge of putting the game away.

The play we're seeing from Wilson this season is a far cry from the form he displayed for 10 years with the Seattle Seahawks.

The nine-time Pro Bowl selection has not gotten used to his new surroundings, as he noticeably lacks chemistry with receivers Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy despite working together all offseason. Wilson also appears to have a disconnect with Broncos first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett.

NFL Twitter unloaded on Wilson and the Broncos offense for their continued struggles on Thursday.

After landing Wilson, the Broncos were expected to compete for a division title in the AFC West. The performance Denver put forth against Indianapolis indicated otherwise, as the team failed to establish any momentum on offense throughout the night.

It's still early, but it's worth questioning whether Wilson is a good fit with the Broncos. Denver (2-3) will have some extra time to figure things out before returning to action in another primetime matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers (2-2) on Oct. 17 on Monday Night Football.