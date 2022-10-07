X

    Kevin Durant's Teammates Called Out by Twitter During Nets' Preseason Loss To Heat

    Doric SamOctober 7, 2022

    Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

    Brooklyn Nets star forward Kevin Durant put on a one-man show in Thursday's preseason game against the Miami Heat, but it was because he was forced into that position after his teammates failed to show up.

    The Nets were blown out 109-80 on their home floor at Barclays Center against a Heat team that didn't play its starters in the second half. Durant led Brooklyn with 22 points on 8-of-12 shooting, the only starter on the team to score more than six points.

    In his second taste of NBA action since missing the entire 2021-22 season, Nets guard Ben Simmons struggled to find a rhythm. He notched four points, 10 rebounds, four assists, one steal and six turnovers. He only attempted three shots in 25 minutes.

    Brooklyn was missing multiple key players on Thursday, as Kyrie Irving, Joe Harris and Seth Curry all sat out. Still, it was alarming how stagnant the team's offense looked. It was obvious that no other player besides Durant was a threat on that end of the floor.

    Fans and critics expressed their concerns for the Nets on social media, with many believing Durant won't be happy with the team if these offensive woes continue.

    Alec Sturm @Alec_Sturm

    This team has got to improve at getting KD better looks.

    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Doug Norrie @DougNorrie

    Kevin Durant scoring 42% of your points probably isn't where you want to be as a team

    Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

    Ben Simmons turned the ball over 3 times and recorded 0 assists in 10 minutes of play in the first quarter. The Heat are anticipating a pass -- because Simmons doesn't look to score -- are denying heavy and playing the passing lanes. <br><br>Q1: MIA 25, BKN 18

    Naveen Ganglani @naveenganglani

    Brooklyn keeps getting mismatches against the Heat when they switch a smaller defender, like Lowry, on KD. Suddenly the other 4 Heat defenders have a step closer to KD's position and all game long they've baited him and other Net players to pass, leading to steals.

    Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

    So Kevin Durant trade re-request in 5, 4 . . . ?

    Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

    Simmons needs these last two preseason games badly. He’s trying to find the right timing with his new teammates — and it’s understandably off right now. He’s on the bench right now talking to KD about a sequence at the far end of the floor.

    Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

    Durant with 17 but Heat - which won 11 more playoff games than Nets just 5 months ago - up 18 at half lol.

    Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

    Halftime: Heat 61, Nets 43<br><br>Nets missing Kyrie Irving (paternity leave) and Joe Harris (ankle precaution), but against a solid Heat defense, Brooklyn's offense has struggled. KD has 18 on 6/7 FG but no other Net has more than 6.<br><br>Nets have 6 assists. Miami has 19. 12 TO's for BKN

    Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney

    This is preseason, so the basketball is expected to be bad. The Nets are doing it even worse than expected. 18 turnovers vs. 18 baskets. Somebody might have to get hot in a hurry so Kevin Durant isn't the only player in double figures after three quarters.

    HardBrokePistol @nocontextKD7

    Lowry pitching Heat culture to KD <a href="https://t.co/qmTKxezSJh">pic.twitter.com/qmTKxezSJh</a>

    KyleSosa🥶🇵🇷 @KyleSosaa718

    Durant will be requesting a trade by November by the way this is going 🤣

    Glen @Glenjr1988

    Miami’s bench is cooking KD and Ben Simmons.

    THUNDER GUN @CallMeKennyG

    KD is gonna have to play like 2006 Kobe with this team so don’t be surprised if he wins the scoring title.

    Shizz_BB👑 @LinksShizz

    Nets look like KD &amp; the bums

    Gon Freecs @SIimReaper112

    KD ask for the trade brother , Ben Simmons stinks

    The Nets had a tumultuous offseason that saw Durant and Irving both request to be traded. All sides eventually agreed to forge ahead together this season, but Thursday's game can't sit well with Durant.

    When Nets are at full strength, perhaps they won't rely so heavily on the 12-time All-Star. But if Brooklyn's offense looks anything like it did on Thursday during the regular season, the team will surely have trouble achieving its goal of competing for an NBA championship.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.