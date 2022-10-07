Kevin Durant's Teammates Called Out by Twitter During Nets' Preseason Loss To Heat

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Brooklyn Nets star forward Kevin Durant put on a one-man show in Thursday's preseason game against the Miami Heat, but it was because he was forced into that position after his teammates failed to show up.

The Nets were blown out 109-80 on their home floor at Barclays Center against a Heat team that didn't play its starters in the second half. Durant led Brooklyn with 22 points on 8-of-12 shooting, the only starter on the team to score more than six points.

In his second taste of NBA action since missing the entire 2021-22 season, Nets guard Ben Simmons struggled to find a rhythm. He notched four points, 10 rebounds, four assists, one steal and six turnovers. He only attempted three shots in 25 minutes.

Brooklyn was missing multiple key players on Thursday, as Kyrie Irving, Joe Harris and Seth Curry all sat out. Still, it was alarming how stagnant the team's offense looked. It was obvious that no other player besides Durant was a threat on that end of the floor.

Fans and critics expressed their concerns for the Nets on social media, with many believing Durant won't be happy with the team if these offensive woes continue.

The Nets had a tumultuous offseason that saw Durant and Irving both request to be traded. All sides eventually agreed to forge ahead together this season, but Thursday's game can't sit well with Durant.

When Nets are at full strength, perhaps they won't rely so heavily on the 12-time All-Star. But if Brooklyn's offense looks anything like it did on Thursday during the regular season, the team will surely have trouble achieving its goal of competing for an NBA championship.