Impact Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from October 6

Credit: Impact Wrestling

Frankie Kazarian may be the No. 1 contender to the X-Division Championship but prior to challenging "Speedball" Mike Bailey, he first had to overcome former titleholder and Honor No More's Kenny King.

A spirited back-and-forth to start gave way to King controlling the pace and grounding his opponent, wrestling control away from Kazarian and working him over. The babyface fought out and moments later, delivered a low overhead suplex into the corner.

King answered later with a Tiger Driver for a two-count as the commentary team questioned how much Kazarian had left considering his title opportunity Friday night.

He answered emphatically, countering King's attempt at the Chin Checker into a Cross Face Chicken Wing for the submission win.

Guys like Kazarian and King are grizzled veterans with resumes full of above-average in-ring work. They do not have bad matches at this point in their careers and this was no exception. The work was solid, the transitions and counters were smooth and story was simple yet effective.

Kazarian was faced with an opponent very capable of derailing his momentum ahead of Bound For Glory. He found it within himself to prevent that from happening, though, and scored a win to keep his winning streak alive ahead of Friday's event.

Sometimes, easy is the best route to take and this was proof of that.

Result

Kazarian defeated King

Grade

C+

