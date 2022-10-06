Patrick Mahomes, Saquon Barkley Headline Madden 23 Player Ratings Update After Week 4

Roy K. Miller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

There is no shortage of star power in the latest ratings updates for Madden 23.

The EA Sports franchise announced the newest batch of changes with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (97 overall), New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (88 overall) and Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (89 overall) all receiving one-point boosts to their ratings:

EA's website has a full list of the movers and shakers after Week 4.

Mahomes headlining the list of players who bolstered their rating comes as no surprise. After all, he put on an absolute show during Sunday night's victory over Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The most memorable of his three touchdown passes came when he scrambled to his right, avoided multiple sacks and flipped the ball to a waiting Clyde Edwards-Helaire right before he was leveled to the ground:

It was a display of football beauty, but he wasn't the only star to shine on Sunday.

Barkley put the Giants on his back during a win over the Chicago Bears with 146 rushing yards. He even took direct snaps when quarterbacks Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor were dealing with injuries, although he never had to throw it given how effective he was on the ground.

Hockenson also delivered for a team dealing with injuries.

While the Lions were without wide receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and D.J. Chark and running back D'Andre Swift, they still put up 45 points in a loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Hockenson was a major part of that with eight catches for 179 yards and two touchdowns during a performance that was surely a dream for many fantasy managers.

Hockenson wasn't the only one who benefited from that offensive shootout, as Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith saw his Madden ranking go from a 68 to a 70 after throwing for 320 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions.