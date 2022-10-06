Warriors News: Draymond Green, Jordan Poole Fight Won't Impact Contract Talks, per GM

Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers told reporters Thursday that the altercation between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole during Wednesday's practice wouldn't impact extension talks.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, "the two players had been verbally sparring prior to some pushing, which escalated when Green took a swing and made contact with Poole."

Myers offered more details on the situation and response Thursday:

Yahoo Sports' Vincent Goodwill reported Wednesday that the showdown between the two players "had been boiling since training camp began" and added that "both Poole and Green are up for contract extensions, and it appears Poole will receive an extension while Green knows he has to play this season out—playing a part in leading to Green striking Poole."

Additionally, Yahoo Sports and TNT reporter Chris Haynes tweeted that there "was a buildup stemming from teammates noticing a change in Poole's behavior throughout camp with the guard on the verge of securing a lucrative extension."

But Myers told reporters on Thursday that the exchange between the players wasn't contract-related:

Green has had confrontations with his own teammates in the past, most infamously with Kevin Durant in 2018, when the two had words between the fourth quarter and overtime during a November game against the Los Angeles Clippers, and again later in the locker room.

Green was suspended one game for reportedly calling Durant a "b-tch" during the confrontation, while The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that Green brought up Durant's pending free agency during the argument:

It's hard not to draw some comparisons between the two situations, given that the reporting around them suggests there may have been some sort of contractual subtext to the exchanges.

It's certainly not the type of story the Dubs would prefer heading into a title-defending season regardless of the basis for the fight.