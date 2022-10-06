X

    Victor Wembanyama Hailed as NBA 'Create a Player' After G League Showcase Performance

    Erin WalshOctober 6, 2022

    AP Photo/John Locher

    Two of the world's top NBA prospects in Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson squared off in Las Vegas on Thursday for what could have been the final time before they meet in the NBA during the 2023-24 season.

    Wembanyama, the projected No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA draft, suited up for France's Metropolitans 92, while Henderson, who could very well be the No. 2 pick in the draft, took the floor for the G League Ignite in a matchup that was aired on the new NBA app.

    The Metropolitans 92 defeated the G League Ignite 112-106.

    Unfortunately, Henderson exited the game in the first half with a knee injury following a collision with Wembanyama and did not return.

    ESPN @espn

    Scoot Henderson left the game and will not return following this collision with Victor Wembanyama. <a href="https://t.co/xc4xRO8HGx">pic.twitter.com/xc4xRO8HGx</a>

    Wembanyama, meanwhile, went on to finish the game with 36 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, one steal and four blocks, and he set Twitter ablaze with NBA fans raving about his potential:

    Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

    Steph Curry on Victor Wembanyama: "He's like a '2K create a player.'"

    MIA Sports House @Sports_OT_House

    Wembanyama is a maxed out 2k create a player, UNGUARDABLE. <a href="https://t.co/ARaArqpHBE">https://t.co/ARaArqpHBE</a>

    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Robert @robertrjs32

    These Wembanyama clips that keep showing up make me think that this is an nba2k create a player. <br><br>What am I watching? He’s how old!?

    Zach @_zachfarden

    Wembanyama is gonna be the GOAT ain’t he, he is literally a 2k16 broken demi god build

    Jonathan Ramos @jonmramos

    In theory, Victor Wembanyama is the best basketball player ever. And now we don't have to theorize it because he exists in real life.

    Tommy Call III @tommy_III

    Victor Wembanyama is playing like I think I play with the nerf mini-hoop above my door in the garage.

    Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

    has Victor Wembanyama ever lost a single jump ball in his life? is there video proof?

    Daniel Fienberg @d_fienberg

    Victor Wembanyama looks like a vastly more refined version of the unicorn that people want to believe that Chet Holmgren still can be. His 3-pt shot is actually silky and elegant. [Even if he JUST air-balled his last three-pointer.]

    christoph @nvmfuckem2

    Wembanyama is going to be everything we think he’ll be lol I really don’t think there’s any doubt about it

    Sean Bush @seanbush3

    I already considered Wembanyama the best (or at least highest potential) 18-year-old prospect ever and he's somehow completely blown my expectations out of the water these 2 games in Vegas

    Jacob Chaimovitch @JChaimoJr

    Victor Wembanyama is an absolute freak. Never watched him play ball until today. Giant amongst mortals out there and his movement is so fluid for 7’4”(!!!) that watching him is just mesmerizing.

    Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini

    “You watch him with the ball he looks like KD, you watch him block shots he looks a little bit like me.”<br><br>-Rudy Gobert on Wembanyama, while noting that there’s really nobody you can compare him to

    Jamari @stayjamari

    Victor Wembanyama is not a real person. No way I just seen a 7’5 dude shoot a fadeaway 3

    Myron Medcalf @MedcalfByESPN

    At 7-foot-4, Victor Wembanyama hits shots from angles that only elite NBA wings make consistently. He's just different, man. NBA teams should be hiring tanking experts for next summer's draft.

    Jonathan Wasserman @NBADraftWass

    Wembanyama's 2 games in Vegas: 73 total points, 9 three-pointers, 9 blocks and a mindblowing highlight reel.<br><br>Scouts describing a couple of exhibitions as "Unforgettable"

    With the Metropolitans 92 and G League Ignite showcase now over, NBA fans will be anxiously awaiting the 2023 NBA draft to see which team selects Wembanyama and potentially changes its future.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.