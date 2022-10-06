Victor Wembanyama Hailed as NBA 'Create a Player' After G League Showcase Performance

AP Photo/John Locher

Two of the world's top NBA prospects in Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson squared off in Las Vegas on Thursday for what could have been the final time before they meet in the NBA during the 2023-24 season.

Wembanyama, the projected No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA draft, suited up for France's Metropolitans 92, while Henderson, who could very well be the No. 2 pick in the draft, took the floor for the G League Ignite in a matchup that was aired on the new NBA app.

The Metropolitans 92 defeated the G League Ignite 112-106.

Unfortunately, Henderson exited the game in the first half with a knee injury following a collision with Wembanyama and did not return.

Wembanyama, meanwhile, went on to finish the game with 36 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, one steal and four blocks, and he set Twitter ablaze with NBA fans raving about his potential:

With the Metropolitans 92 and G League Ignite showcase now over, NBA fans will be anxiously awaiting the 2023 NBA draft to see which team selects Wembanyama and potentially changes its future.