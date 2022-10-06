Lakers' LeBron James Tells Son Bronny to 'Continue to Be You' on His 18th Birthday

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Bronny James is celebrating his 18th birthday on Thursday, and his famous father had a message for him.

LeBron James posted the following birthday message on Instagram with an old picture of him and Bronny on the court when he was with the Cleveland Cavaliers as well as a more recent one of his son's visit to Ohio State:

"How is this kid 18 years old today y'all!!??!! I can't deal with it. 🥺🥺. I'm so proud of the young man you've become kid! Continue to be YOU throughout your journey because it's simply better that way! And I'll be right beside you whenever/however needed! Love you Young 🤴🏾 @bronny!!! Happy Bday"

Bronny's future has been a major talking point in the recruiting world, and not just because of his father.

He is a 4-star prospect and the No. 45 overall player in the class of 2023, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

LeBron has made no secret of his desire to play alongside Bronny in the NBA one day, and he has a 2024-25 player option on his current deal with the Los Angeles Lakers. Perhaps he will wait to see whether his son is drafted in 2024 before making his next contract decision.