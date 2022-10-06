Scoot Henderson Day-to-Day with Knee Injury After Collision with Victor Wembanyama

Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

G League Ignite star Scoot Henderson didn't return to Thursday's matchup against Victor Wembanyama's Metropolitans 92 after leaving the game because of a bone bruise, per multiple reports, and is day to day in his recovery.

Henderson suffered the injury in a collision with Wembanyama:

It was a disappointing development after Henderson and Wembanyama, the two top prospects for next season's NBA draft, memorably dueled Tuesday evening in a 122-115 Ignite win.

Both were sensational in the game. Wembanyama, largely considered the top prospect and a generational talent, scored 37 points and added five blocks and seven three-pointers. Not too shabby for a man who stands 7'4" but has the fluidity and skill of a guard.

"Victor distorts basketball reality," one general manager told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Jonathon Givony on Wednesday. "The tank/trade market will really shift after that showing. It feels like last night will start a race to the bottom like we've never seen."

"He's a 7-foot-4 Durant who blocks shots—and he's not even close to what he's going to be," another general manager added. "He will be the most hyped player since LeBron."

But Henderson hardly had the spotlight stolen from him, scoring 28 points and leading his team to the win.

The pair haven't shied away from hyping themselves as the best prospect in next year's draft.

"I'm one of none," Henderson told Yahoo Sports' Krysten Peek on Wednesday. "Very few come like me ... just my competitiveness and the dog in me. I feel like just the leadership, just being a vocal point guard on and off the floor, and the will to win is what separates me from [Wembanyama]."

That followed a bit of Wembanyama trash talk before Tuesday's game:

It's the foundation of a fun rivalry, and made Henderson having to leave Wednesday's game disappointing for basketball fans, though certainly understandable in hindsight.