    Scoot Henderson Day-to-Day with Knee Injury After Collision with Victor Wembanyama

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVOctober 6, 2022

    Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

    G League Ignite star Scoot Henderson didn't return to Thursday's matchup against Victor Wembanyama's Metropolitans 92 after leaving the game because of a bone bruise, per multiple reports, and is day to day in his recovery.

    Jonathan Givony @DraftExpress

    Scoot Henderson has a bone bruise and is day to day according to Mara Rudolph of the G League. Good news for the projected No. 2 pick avoiding serious injury.

    Myron Medcalf @MedcalfByESPN

    Scoot Henderson is out for the rest of the game. Knee injury.

    Jeremy Woo @JeremyWoo

    Scoot is now back on the bench <a href="https://t.co/2QJQf5Z2ox">https://t.co/2QJQf5Z2ox</a>

    Jeremy Woo @JeremyWoo

    Update: Scoot Henderson is out for the rest of the game with what was described as a banged knee. Sounds like Ignite is being cautious here.

    Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

    Ignite guard Scoot Henderson tells <a href="https://twitter.com/andscape?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@andscape</a> he feels “good and healthy” after suffering a knee bone bruise against Metropolitan 92 today and he hopes to return to action in the G League opener against OKC Blue on Nov. 4. <a href="https://t.co/kxTCfYMDPw">pic.twitter.com/kxTCfYMDPw</a>

    Henderson suffered the injury in a collision with Wembanyama:

    ESPN @espn

    Scoot Henderson left the game and will not return following this collision with Victor Wembanyama. <a href="https://t.co/xc4xRO8HGx">pic.twitter.com/xc4xRO8HGx</a>

    It was a disappointing development after Henderson and Wembanyama, the two top prospects for next season's NBA draft, memorably dueled Tuesday evening in a 122-115 Ignite win.

    Both were sensational in the game. Wembanyama, largely considered the top prospect and a generational talent, scored 37 points and added five blocks and seven three-pointers. Not too shabby for a man who stands 7'4" but has the fluidity and skill of a guard.

    NBA G League @nbagleague

    The matchup we've all been waiting for. 🍿<br><br>Top prospects Scoot Henderson and Victor Wembanyama put their talents on display in the first preseason matchup between <a href="https://twitter.com/gleagueignite?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@gleagueignite</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/Metropolitans92?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Metropolitans92</a>. Watch them square off again TODAY at 3 pm/et on ESPN2 and the NBA App. <a href="https://t.co/QIcopunACS">pic.twitter.com/QIcopunACS</a>

    "Victor distorts basketball reality," one general manager told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Jonathon Givony on Wednesday. "The tank/trade market will really shift after that showing. It feels like last night will start a race to the bottom like we've never seen."

    "He's a 7-foot-4 Durant who blocks shots—and he's not even close to what he's going to be," another general manager added. "He will be the most hyped player since LeBron."

    But Henderson hardly had the spotlight stolen from him, scoring 28 points and leading his team to the win.

    Ja Morant @JaMorant

    these young bulls the goods .. they going at it early lol

    The pair haven't shied away from hyping themselves as the best prospect in next year's draft.

    "I'm one of none," Henderson told Yahoo Sports' Krysten Peek on Wednesday. "Very few come like me ... just my competitiveness and the dog in me. I feel like just the leadership, just being a vocal point guard on and off the floor, and the will to win is what separates me from [Wembanyama]."

    That followed a bit of Wembanyama trash talk before Tuesday's game:

    Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

    Presumed No. 1 2023 draft pick Victor Wembanyama on presumed No. 2 pick Scoot Henderson: "He’s really a great player. If I was never born, I think he would deserve the first spot.”

    It's the foundation of a fun rivalry, and made Henderson having to leave Wednesday's game disappointing for basketball fans, though certainly understandable in hindsight.

